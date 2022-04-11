ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Sunshine Shortage: First Week of April Was the Cloudiest Ever!

By Scott Winters
 1 day ago
The sun has been playing hard to get lately. It's been hiding so much, that we actually set a record!. The National Weather Service has declared that the first week of April was the cloudiest start we have ever had in our fourth month of the year. We only had 7%...

WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

