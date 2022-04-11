Bears sign cornerback Tavon Young to 1-year deal

(670 The Score) The Bears have signed veteran cornerback Tavon Young on a one-year deal.

Young, 28, spent the last six years with the Ravens. He played in 50 games and started in 24, recording four interceptions and 16 pass defenses.

Young played in all 17 games for Baltimore last season, posting an interception and three pass defenses while playing 51% of the Ravens' defensive snaps.

The Ravens selected Young in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

