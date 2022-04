There's a bar up in Beulah, MI not too far Southwest of Traverse City which has been a local go-to spot for years that is up for sale, and this place comes fully stocked and ready to go for anyone who decides to continue doing business. Jodi's is well established and over the years has done really good business, as it's within 20 miles of Sleeping Bear Sand Dunes, Crystal Mountain, Frankfort, and Traverse City, so you can see why it's been successful over the years. The listing set at 15015 Us-31 in Beulah, MI is listed for $569,000, and even comes with a log cabin to live in:

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO