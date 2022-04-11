New Center Offers Safe Space and Peer Advocates for Otterbein Students

Jacksonville State University wants to give people the opportunity to know more about safe zones. If someone is interested in becoming a better ally for the LGBTQ+ community on campus or anywhere? There’s one remaining Safe Zone training series available this semester. Part 1: Basic Training is scheduled for March 15 while Part 2: How to Be an Effective Ally is set for March 30. Both will be held 5-7 p.m. in McClure Chapel, next to Leone Cole Auditorium. Training is free and open to all JSU faculty, staff and students. Those who complete the entire two-part series will receive a Safe Zone sticker for their door. If your office or group is interested in becoming Safe Zone trained together, contact Jacob Phillips at jlphillips@jsu.edu.

JACKSONVILLE, AL ・ 28 DAYS AGO