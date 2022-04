BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are awfully close to securing their spot in the postseason. While securing a postseason berth is merely a formality for the Bruins at this point, they nevertheless can notch that accomplishment on Tuesday night. Part of that is in their own control. The Bruins can clinch a playoff spot if they win their game against the St. Louis Blues, and if the Penguins beat the Islanders. The Bruins can also clinch their spot on Tuesday night if they earn one point vs. St. Louis, while Pittsburgh beats the Islanders in regulation. Captain and 18-season veteran Patrice Bergeron can...

BOSTON, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO