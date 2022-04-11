Ferrari's Charles Leclerc Dominates First Australian F1 Grand Prix In Three Years

As the hype increases for the Toyota GR Corolla, especially here in the US, we've taken a moment of reflection. While some amazing hot hatches have been launched over the decades, plenty have also been disappointments. The recipe for a great hot hatch includes utility, modest pricing, and entertaining performance in a package that isn't a strain to drive every day. It sounds like a simple recipe, but the performance part is hard to pull off as it goes against the grain of the comfort and utility of the model the hot version is based on. For the mass market, it absolutely has to be comfortable as well as fun to drive - hence the first Volkswagen Golf GTI set the bar and opened the market for the hot hatch. Unfortunately, Volkswagen forgot that for the third generation, and that's where we'll start.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO