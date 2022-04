“I kind of feel like I’m turning into this whole new person,” Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) says in the teaser for the new season of The Flight Attendant. The HBO Max Original returns for Season 2 on Thursday, April 21, with the first two episodes. Two more will drop on April 28, then the rest of the eight-episode season will drop one at a time weekly through May 26. Cassie’s still a flight attendant, but things have changed ever since she woke up next to a dead body and ended up becoming entangled in the subsequent mystery.

