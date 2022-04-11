ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

9PM: All American Homecoming “Godspeed”

By The CW
wccbcharlotte.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA new episode of All American Homecoming airs at 9PM Monday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch...

www.wccbcharlotte.com

CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Scott Bakula Lands New Show After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Cancellation

Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
TV SERIES
Popculture

CBS Reveals Fates of 'NCIS', 'NCIS: Los Angeles' and 'NCIS: Hawai'i'

CBS has announced that every NCIS franchise will return to the network for the 2022-2023 television season. With NCIS' 20th season renewal, it will tie Gunsmoke for the status of the third longest-running U.S. primetime drama. CBS has also picked up the show's spinoffs, NCIS: Hawai'i, for a second season, and NCIS: Los Angeles, for a 14th season. According to the company, NCIS continues to be one of the most-watched shows on network television, averaging 11.11 million viewers this season.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'NCIS' Actor Teases 'Special' Episode With Ducky

Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard will make at least one more appearance on NCIS before Season 19 wraps. Brian Dietzen, who plays NCIS Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jimmy Palmer, shared a photo from the NCIS set with actor David MacCallum. The legendary Man From U.N.C.L.E. star is credited as a main cast member but has only appeared in a handful of episodes in recent years.
TV SERIES
Deadline

CBS Dominates Sunday With ‘60 Minutes’; Chris Noth’s ‘The Equalizer’ Exit & ‘S.W.A.T.’ Milestone Episode Top Respective Hours

Click here to read the full article. CBS was the clear winner of Sunday primetime with its slate of 60 Minutes, The Equalizer, NCIS: Los Angeles and S.W.A.T. The network’s primetime programming started a tad later due to overrun coverage of the 2022 Masters golf tournament. Starting at 7:30 p.m. instead of 7, 60 Minutes was the highest-rated and most-watched program of the night, per fast affiliates. 60 Minutes returned to nearly near the previous week’s Grammys coverage with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demo and 8.48 million viewers. In the first hour of primetime, competition wasn’t too stiff with...
TV SERIES
Popculture

FOX Renews New Drama Series for Season 2

Fox renewed The Cleaning Lady, a new drama starring Daredevil alum Elodie Yung and Oliver Hudson, for a second season. The series has been a surprise scripted hit for the network, which has become better known lately as The Masked Singer's home. It was inspired by the Argentinian drama La Chica Que Limpia.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

'The Equalizer': Dante Is Racially Profiled by the Police in Dramatic Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

On Sunday's episode of The Equalizer, titled "D.W.B.," Detective Dante (Tory Kittles) finds himself the victim of racial profiling and is unlawfully detained, as one of the police officers -- who are on the lookout for a suspect at large accused of aggravated assault -- uses excessive force against him. ET exclusively premieres a sneak peek, which depicts the two cops aggressively confronting Dante at the gas station in the middle of the night. As the clip goes on, and tensions rise between both parties, things escalate and it doesn't end well.
TV & VIDEOS
fox40jackson.com

‘The Price Is Right’ announces ‘Come On Down Tour’ to celebrate 50th as producer talks ‘keeping’ show ‘fresh’

To celebrate its 50th season on the air, “The Price Is Right” announced a coast-to-coast “Come On Down Tour” on Monday where fans of the show can play games like Plinko and Spin the Wheel, compete in a Showcase Showdown, and have the chance to win a $50,000 grand prize at one of the tour’s fifty stops across the country.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

TVLine Items: Timeless Vet Leads CBS Pilot, With Love Renewed and More

Click here to read the full article. Timeless alum Malcolm Barrett is trading the time machine for The Hug Machine. The actor will star in the aforementioned CBS comedy pilot as Dan, a dad who gets a second chance to save both his marriage and his flailing rock career when his band unintentionally finds success in the raucous, cutthroat world of children’s music, our sister site Deadline reports. Additionally, Bones vet Michaela Conlin has joined the project as Dan’s ex-wife Tara, a pediatric cardiologist who wishes her ex-husband could have grown up when they were still together. Ready for some more recent newsy...
TV SERIES
Axios Charlotte

Volunteer guide: 10 ways to give back in Charlotte this spring

Presented by Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region ReStores. Become a volunteer at Julia’s, a nonprofit used bookstore and coffee shop in the Wendover ReStore (it’s magical). Community needs don’t disappear with warmer weather. Situational awareness: When we spoke with organizations serving Charlotte last fall, they shared how they see an uptick in donations and […] The post Volunteer guide: 10 ways to give back in Charlotte this spring appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Monday Night Raw Star Possibly Written Off Television

It might be a bit. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be a little bit difficult to keep track of everyone. WWE does what they can, but eventually there are going to be some wrestlers without much to do. That is the case with several people on the active roster as they might not have much to do. This time though, WWE might have found a way to get rid of one wrestler.
WWE
spoilertv.com

Percy Jackson and the Olympians - Walker Scobell To Star

Walker Scobell, who stars in Netflix’s The Adam Project, has been cast in the titular role of Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Based on Rick Riordan’s books, Scobell will star as Percy Jackson in the series, which follows a 12-year-old modern demigod who’s just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. Now Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus.
MOVIES
Popculture

CBS Renews Popular Police Series With 'Criminal Minds' Connnection

CBS's hit action drama S.W.A.T. is returning for a sixth season. Longtime cast member and former Soul Train host Shemar Moore announced the news in a Twitter post. Moore plays the lead character Sergeant II Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson Jr., the LA born and raised sergeant who runs a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement. In conjunction with CBS Studios, S.W.A.T. is also produced by Sony Pictures Television. Alex Russell, Lina Esco, Kenny Johnson, Peter Onorati, Jay Harrington, David Lim, Patrick St. Espirit, and Amy Farrington also star in the show.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The CW Network Announces Summer 2022 Premiere Dates for Returning Shows

THE CW NETWORK ANNOUNCES SUMMER 2022 PREMIERE DATES FOR RETURNING FAVORITES. "Coroner" Returns With Its U.S. Season Four Premiere on Thursday, June 2 at 9:00pm. "Roswell, New Mexico" Premieres its Fourth Season on Monday, June 6 at 8:00pm. "In the Dark" Season Four Return Set for Monday, June 6 at...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Chesapeake Shores' Canceled, But It's Not All Bad News for Fans

Hallmark Channel canceled the popular family drama Chesapeake Shores late last month. It was not all bad news for fans of the series, though, as there is still one more season coming soon. A 10-episode Season 6 will premiere this summer. The series is based on the best-selling novels by Sweet Magnolias author Sherryl Woods.
TV SERIES

