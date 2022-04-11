VSP: Lee County crash kills 1, injures another

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) continue to investigate a two-vehicle crash on Friday, April 8 that left one person dead and another seriously injured.

According to a release from VSP, a 2013 Ford F-150 was traveling east on Route 58A Friday afternoon when it crossed over the center line and overcorrected, causing it to crash into a westbound 1997 GMC Sonoma. The wreck took both the vehicles off-road.

VSP identified the driver of the GMC as Robert C. Pennington, 53, of St. Charles. He died at the scene and was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Ford, identified as Jordan R. Sumpter, 29, of Jonesville, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

VSP continues to investigate the crash. No further details have been released at this time.

