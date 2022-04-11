ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siloam Springs, AR

Suspected Siloam Springs bank robber arrested

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 1 day ago

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Siloam Springs Police, in partnership with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI, announced they have made an arrest in the robbery of Arvest Bank West in Siloam Springs that occurred Friday, April 8.

According to a press release, the suspect fled on foot after committing the robbery and was not initially located. Throughout a still ongoing and “dynamic” investigation, Keith Anglin, 57, of Benton, Ark. was developed as a suspect, police said.

Anglin, Courtesy of the Benton County Jail
Siloam Springs police investigating bank robbery

On Saturday, April 9, authorities located Anglin at a gas station in Siloam Springs where he was taken into custody without incident.

He is currently being held in the Benton County Jail on charges of Robbery, Theft of Property and Possession of a Controlled Substance. No bond is set.

