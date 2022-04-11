ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tippecanoe County, IN

Advanced technology provides new opportunities for farmers

By Marlee Thomas
WLFI.com
 2 days ago

TIPPECANOE COUNTY (WLFI) — Technology continues to advance, which is presenting new opportunities for farmers. In honor of the new technology, Purdue University held Tech Tuesday. It was a day dedicated to showcasing new technology in the agricultural industry. "So we wanted to a new theme day where...

www.wlfi.com

Comments / 0

Related
World Economic Forum

This is how blockchain technology is transforming life for farmers

Web3, a version of the internet based on blockchain technology, "puts farmers in charge of their data". Tech advocates say it could empower smallholders in developing countries. But it raises questions over monetization and governance, explains an expert. Innovations such as Web3, the third generation of the internet, and easy-to-use...
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Identifying conservation technology needs, barriers, and opportunities

Amid accelerating threats to species and ecosystems, technology advancements to monitor, protect, and conserve biodiversity have taken on increased importance. While most innovations stem from adaptation of off-the-shelf devices, these tools can fail to meet the specialized needs of conservation and research or lack the support to scale beyond a single site. Despite calls from the conservation community for its importance, a shift to bottom-up innovation driven by conservation professionals remains limited. We surveyed practitioners, academic researchers, and technologists to understand the factors contributing to or inhibiting engagement in the collaborative process of technology development and adoption for field useÂ and identify emerging technology needs. High cost was the main barrier to technology use across occupations, while development of new technologies faced barriers of cost and partner communication. Automated processing of data streams was the largest emerging need, and respondents focused mainly on applications for individual-level monitoring and automated image processing. Cross-discipline collaborations and expanded funding networks that encourage cyclical development and continued technical support are needed to address current limitations and meet the growing need for conservation technologies.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Ultra-compact integrated photonic device could lead to new optical technologies

Photonic integrated circuits are essential to many technologies, including fiber-optic communications, mapping systems, and biosensors. These circuits—which use photons instead of electrons—employ optical isolators that allow photons to travel in only one direction, which prevents light from re-entering the system and destabilizing it. But guiding light in one direction often requires large magnets, making these circuits difficult to create on a small scale.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tippecanoe County, IN
Local
Indiana Industry
Local
Indiana Business
beckershospitalreview.com

Addressing Provider Clinical Documentation Challenges: New Technology Solutions Improve Accuracy

A holistic approach to problem solving is necessary to address the complex issues facing healthcare providers today. Despite the demands of the current environment, quality must remain the top priority. A robust quality measurement and improvement program can help you achieve your quality objectives and clinical documentation improvement is a critical piece to a holistic approach to quality.
HEALTH
Rumzz Bajwa

Online Business Offers the Promise of Financial Security

Searching for an extraordinary business thought? Peruse on for thoughts that will help you start and grow an effective business in 2022. A considerable amount of some best small business ideas for 2022 include an internet-based plan of action. Pick a business thought that you are proficient and energetic about and foster an enumerated field-tested strategy.
pymnts

B2B eCommerce Platform Tradeling Expands in MENA Region

Tradeling, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) B2B eMarket focused on connecting international sellers with local demand, is building up its system for B2B commerce with a new digital ecosystem, a report said. Tradeling offers cross-border trade between the Middle East and the rest of the world, and works...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advanced Technology#Wlfi#Purdue University#Tech Tuesday
Hermes_Fang

Evolution & Adaption of E-commerce Changes

Because the e-commerce sector evolves so quickly, online store managers frequently find it challenging to keep up with the current developments. Having a better understanding of the future of e-commerce can be beneficial when planning, making pricing decisions, etc.
Nature.com

Using the pandemic as a driver for innovation in research

Nature Reviews Methods Primers volumeÂ 2, ArticleÂ number:Â 17 (2022) Cite this article. COVID-19 has resulted in long-term effects on science and research. The way in which we carry out research has had to rapidly adapt as a result of the pressures placed on scientists, leading to the development of innovative approaches to research.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
pymnts.com

Korean FinTech BankSalad Launches HealthTech Service

Korean FinTech BankSalad has expanded beyond its financial data platform to enter the world of health technology. As Korea Tech Desk reported Monday (April 11), the company — run by the startup Rainist — has launched “Find My Dangerous Disease,” a service that offers statistical incidence rates of potential diseases using personal health data.
ASIA
Agriculture Online

Compact utility tractor technology

If you have an older compact utility tractor or in the market for a new one, there is technology to help you with staying up to date with maintenance on your machine. John Deere has what’s called a “smart connector” that connects via Bluetooth to your mobile device, and there is an app that pairs with it.
ELECTRONICS
technologynetworks.com

Automation of High-Throughput Flow Cytometry

Historically, limited color detection, large sample volumes and manual loading were the reality of flow cytometers. Today however, flow cytometers can detect dozens of colors/markers simultaneously, saving precious samples and speeding up processing time. Integration of your flow cytometer into an automated workcell will increase throughput, enable 24/7 operation and provide consistent results.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy