ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Pregnancy Issues for Women of Color

By Doug Mueller
houstonpublicmedia.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePregnancies are a bittersweet mix of joy and worries as each brings its own health concerns and challenges . Dr. Frene' LaCour-Chestnut, faculty in the Department of Clinical Sciences at the University of Houston College of Medicine...

www.houstonpublicmedia.org

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

Brain issues commonly seen in women

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – March 14-20 is Brain Awareness week, which is a good time to remind women about neurological issues they need to look out for and when to seek care. “Women face a lot of common brain issues, but particularly as we age, we go through some things that can really look like a memory problem and create a memory problem. So one of those is just having a lot of stress. When we feel stressed, our brains can feel foggy, we might not get enough sleep and we might be preoccupied,” said Jessica Caldwell, PhD, Director of the Women’s Alzheimer’s Prevention Center at Cleveland Clinic.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
poz.com

A Conversation About HIV and the Issues Black Women Face

In honor of National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, marked annually on March 10, AIDS United caught up with Violet, a patient navigator at Quality Comprehensive Health Care. Violet has over seven years of experience in the human services field and has specialized training in enhanced patient navigation and working with women living with HIV. Violet’s favorite quote is, “Whether you think you can or not, you’re right,” Henry Ford.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
deseret.com

70% of long COVID-19 patients suffer from these two symptoms

Close to 70% of long COVID-19 patients suffer from two specific symptoms a month after infection, according to a new study. Details: Researchers at the University of Cambridge recently found that about seven out of every 10 COVID-19 patients struggle with neurological issues in the months after infections. These patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Distractify

"Pocketing" Is Becoming a More Common Term in Dating, but What Does It Mean?

The internet is full of new trends, and while some of them are harmless or even positive, others can be pretty harmful. Sometimes, though, the internet just gives a name to something that has always existed, and that seems to be the case with pocketing, a new term that has emerged in dating circles on social media. Naturally, the emergence of the term has led some to wonder what it means.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#Women Of Color#Pregnancies#Maternal Health#Lacour Chestnut#Obstetrician#Health Matters
LIVESTRONG.com

3 Things Diabetes Doctors Do Every Day for Healthy Blood Sugar

Diabetes affects your body's ability to use glucose, aka sugar. That's why, if you have the condition — or its precursor, prediabetes — it's important to keep your blood sugar levels in check to avoid complications. Watching your diet, getting regular exercise and sticking to your medication routine...
HEALTH
KOAT 7

Women of color in workforce have been impacted the most by pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The pandemic put thousands of people out of work, now with more people returning to the workforce, the nation has a 3.8 % unemployment rate. New Mexico has the highest state unemployment rate as of January at 5.5%. Associate Professor of Finance at UNM Reilly White...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Medical News Today

What is the link between alcohol and Alzheimer's disease?

Excessive alcohol use may put a person at risk of developing certain health problems relating to the brain. This may increase the likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s disease. Around. American adults drink to excess, and almost half of the United States population drank alcohol in 2020. Excessive drinking can cause...
DRINKS
NBC News

Black women start to talk about uterine fibroids, a condition many get but few speak about

When Daye Covington visited her doctor for a routine physical last year, she expressed concern about weight gain in her belly that she said made her look seven months pregnant. But she knew she wasn’t pregnant, and she had a healthy lifestyle. An MRI revealed that she had multiple uterine fibroids — noncancerous growths in the uterus — the size of cantaloupes.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Fast Company

Report: College degree requirements are keeping qualified women of color out of tech

What is it going to take to get more women of color in tech? The answer is complex, but MacKenzie Scott aims to be part of the solution. Her philanthropy continues to focus on moving the needle toward equity for all. As such, she’s donated $3.9 billion to 465 nonprofits over the last nine months. One notable group on the list is NPower, a nonprofit that provides tech training to advance race and gender equity in the industry. Although the nonprofit was part of a recent Google.org initiative for its job-training efforts, Scott’s $15 million donation is the single largest gift from an individual or organization in NPower’s 20-year history.
COLLEGES
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Early Warning Signs of Osteoporosis?

Here are some early warning indicators of osteoporosis to look out for:. Brittle nails: The protein structure in the nails is held together through disulfide linkages. Bones are made up of collagen protein and calcium. If you've been complaining about brittle nails that chip or break easily, your nails' disulfide bonds may be weak and need to be reinforced. This could be true of your bones' disulfide bonds. Weak nails or vertical ridges on your nails may indicate that you need to increase your calcium intake.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
deseret.com

Long COVID symptoms might depend on the COVID variant

The different coronavirus variants may create various long COVID-19 symptoms, according to a new study. Driving the news: The study — which will be presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2022) in April — found that each COVID-19 variant leads to different long-term COVID-19 symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

Study Finds Women, People of Color Still Underrepresented as Movie Leads

Over the last several years, the shares of movie protagonists who are women or people from the global majority have fluctuated within a handful of percentage points, but both remain disproportionate to the real-life U.S. population. In its latest study, USC’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, which has annually tracked gender and race/ethnicity of lead characters for the 100 highest-grossing films each year since 2007, reports that 41 percent of leads or co-leads in 2021 were women, and 32 percent were from a historically excluded race or ethnicity. (Nearly 40 percent — 39.9 percent — of the U.S. population is not white.)More from...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy