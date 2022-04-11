Pregnancy Issues for Women of Color

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – March 14-20 is Brain Awareness week, which is a good time to remind women about neurological issues they need to look out for and when to seek care. “Women face a lot of common brain issues, but particularly as we age, we go through some things that can really look like a memory problem and create a memory problem. So one of those is just having a lot of stress. When we feel stressed, our brains can feel foggy, we might not get enough sleep and we might be preoccupied,” said Jessica Caldwell, PhD, Director of the Women’s Alzheimer’s Prevention Center at Cleveland Clinic.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 27 DAYS AGO