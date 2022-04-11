ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recent high winds believed to have led to power outages in Hastings

By KSNB Local4
KSNB Local4
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Power should be back on for everyone who lost it Monday morning in Hastings. The power outage affected some commercial businesses downtown along with residential customers in the western part of Hastings, central and south central Hastings extending to Good Samaritan Village. A City of...

