Forum for election candidates to be hosted by Lawrence County Farm Bureau on Thursday

BEDFORD — Those who would like to hear from candidates in the upcoming primary election will have their chance to do so this Thursday.

There will be a candidate forum, hosted by Lawrence County Farm Bureau, April 14 in the Expo Hall at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds.

According to Lawrence County Farm Bureau Vice President Patrick Redman, invitations were extended to all candidates in contested, county-wide races.

Thus far, candidates in the following races have confirmed their attendance at the time of writing:

US Congressional Seat District 9 - five candidates confirmed

IN House of Representatives Seat District 65 - three candidates confirmed

Lawrence County Sheriff - two candidates confirmed

Lawrence County Commissioner - two candidates confirmed

Lawrence County Council District 1 - four candidates confirmed

Lawrence County Council District 2 - one candidate confirmed

Lawrence County Council District 4 - two candidates confirmed

Each candidate will be given three minutes to speak to the audience about any topic that they wish to. Afterwards, candidates and members of the public will have a chance to mingle with one another and discuss issues.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with candidate introductions starting at 6. Light refreshments will be provided.

The event is open to all members of the public.

Noah Dalton is a reporter in Bedford, IN. He can be reached at ndalton@tmnews.com