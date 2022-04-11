ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tish Cyrus has filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus for the 3rd time

By Marty Rosenbaum
Audacy
Audacy
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MVrIp_0f5ivAKr00

Tish Cyrus has filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus after the two have been married for nearly 30 years.

Listen to Miley Cyrus Radio , now on Audacy

According to TMZ , Tish filed for divorce in Tennessee last week. The couple share five children together including Noah and Miley Cyrus . Noah is the youngest of the children at 22 years old, meaning there won’t be a need to figure out custody of any of the kids.

This marks the third time the couple has filed for divorce as Billy Ray first did so in 2010 before calling it off. Tish filed back in 2013, which was then called off shortly later.

The couple got married in 1993 in the living room of their Franklin, TN home. 25 years later, Miley married Liam Hemsworth in the exact same spot.

Billy Ray recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of his signature song “Achy Breaky Heart” from his album Some Gave All .

It took the song three months before it reached the number one spot, but from there, the accomplishments flooded in. It became the first Country song to reach platinum status in nine years following Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers ’ “Islands In the Stream.”

Additionally, it made the charts as a top 30 hit in more than 10 countries and hit #1 in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and Canada.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 4

Related
The Boot

Billy Ray Cyrus + Estranged Wife Tish Issue Statement About Divorce: ‘We Will Always Be Family’

Billy Ray Cyrus and his wife of nearly thirty years, Tish Cyrus, have issued a statement after the news that she has filed for divorce — again. "It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts," they tell People in a joint statement through a representative. "We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Miley Cyrus Calls Marriage to Liam Hemsworth a 'Disaster' During Mid-Concert Moment

Miley Cyrus is getting real about her "disaster" of a marriage to ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. The "Midnight Sky" singer opened up about her short-lived nuptials after a fan proposed on stage during her performance while headlining Lollapalooza Brazil over the weekend. While Cyrus celebrated the romantic moment for the couple, she wished them well as only she could.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Elle

Jason Momoa Just Responded To Rumours He's Dating Kate Beckinsale

It's been over a week since Aquaman's Jason Momoa was spotted lending his coat to Kate Beckinsale at an Oscars after party – since then, fans have been debating whether the move was a flirtatious one, or simply Momoa being chivalrous. Naturally, in celeb land, the romance rumours between...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Kenny Rogers
Person
Tish Cyrus
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Liam Hemsworth
Person
Billy Ray Cyrus
HollywoodLife

Hailey Baldwin Stuns In Gorgeous Cutout Gown At Oscars After-Party Without Justin Bieber

Mrs. Bieber was ready for the Academy Awards! Hailey Baldwin made a surprise appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscar Viewing Party. Hailey Baldwin rode solo for the Academy Awards! Hailey, 25, arrived to the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party on Mar. 27, and looked astounding. Hailey looked beautiful, as she posed for photos on the red carpet without her husband Justin Bieber, who she still hasn’t attended an Oscars party with throughout their nearly four years of marriage.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

David & Victoria Beckham Hold Hands Heading To Nicola Peltz & Son Brooklyn’s Wedding: Photos

David Beckham & wife Victoria Beckham attended their son Brooklyn’s wedding in absolute style — sweetly holding hands on the Peltz’s Palm Beach estate!. Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are officially husband and wife, and Brooklyn’s famous parents, David and Victoria Beckham showed up in support of their son and his new bride in ultimate style. The former soccer player and his designer wife were seen holding hands in their formal attire on April 9, 2022 on the Peltz’s massive Palm Beach estate worth over $130 million. Victoria opted for a spaghetti strap silver gown with a clutch, keeping her brunette hair up in a bun. Meanwhile, David was dapper in a black tuxedo.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Country Singer Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend

Congratulations are in order for country singer Kassi Ashton and her longtime boyfriend Travis Myatt. On Monday, they announced their engagement, per PEOPLE. Myatt made sure that the proposal was a special one for Ashton, as he proposed in the same location where they first met. Ashton told her Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tmz
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Sam Hunt reveals he is expecting a baby girl amid divorce

Country star Sam Hunt has shared the news that he is expecting a baby girl. The 37-year-old and his estranged wife Hannah Lee Fowler are set to welcome their first child in May, and the Body Like A Back Road singer has now revealed that he and Hannah will become parents to a "little girl".
RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

Camila Cabello Is Wearing The Most Insane Bodysuit With Sheer Cut-Outs In Her New TikTok Album Concert: Watch

Camila Cabello in a Mugler catsuit sounds like an absolute dream right? Well, the “Don’t Go Yet” hitmaker, 25, just released her long-awaited concert film for her new record, Familia on Tik Tok and fans were immediately enthralled by her stunning, daring and eye-catching style choices. Our favorite from the film (out of many stylish looks, check them out here) had to be this skintight, curve-hugging one-piece item from the luxury French brand, with its epic cut-outs and bright yellow color.
MUSIC
Audacy

Audacy

56K+
Followers
54K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy