Employee injured, four visitors transported to the hospital after a breakdown of a rollercoaster motor caused smoke at Six Flags Over Texas

By Mike Ferr
Daily Fort Worth
 1 day ago
Arlington, Texas – One Six Flags Over Texas employee was injured and four visitors were taken to a nearby hospital after an electrical breakdown caused smoke inside a ride building. The...

