Watch John Lennon's son Julian perform 'Imagine' for the first time to raise money for Ukraine

By Joe Cingrana
 1 day ago

Son of late Beatles icon John Lennon ; Singer, songwriter, and activist, Julian Lennon has performed for the very first time his father's beloved anti-war single "Imagine," breaking a long-standing vow in order to raise awareness and funds for the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

Along with his video for the track, performed with EXTREME guitarist Nuno Bettencourt as part of Global Citizen's Stand Up For Ukraine broadcast , Julian writes, “The War on Ukraine is an unimaginable tragedy... As a human, and as an artist, I felt compelled to respond in the most significant way I could. So today, for the first time ever, I publicly performed my Dad’s song, IMAGINE.”

“Why now, after all these years? - I had always said, that the only time I would ever consider singing ‘IMAGINE' would be if it was the ‘End of the World’…” he adds. “But also because his lyrics reflect our collective desire for peace worldwide. Because within this song, we’re transported to a space, where love and togetherness become our reality, if but for a moment in time… The song reflects the light at the end of the tunnel, that we are all hoping for...”

Julian ends by reminding listeners of the continuing tragedy and the desperate need for support:

“As a result of the ongoing murderous violence, millions of innocent families, have been forced to leave the comfort of their homes, to seek asylum elsewhere. I’m calling on world leaders and everyone who believes in the sentiment of 'IMAGINE,' to stand up for refugees everywhere! Please advocate and donate from the heart. #StandUpForUkraine”.

Julian, along with legions of Beatles fans worldwide, has recently rekindled a connection to his late father following the release of the Disney+ docuseries Get Back , saying "it has made me so proud, inspired and feel more love for my/our family, than ever before… And the film has made me love my father again, in a way I can’t fully describe." He most recently opened up his memorabilia collection to offer up a number of Beatles-era items as a range of NFTs, featuring digital memories of the band and his late dad.

