Scioto County, OH

Deputies Called on Unruly Northwest Student

By Cyn Mackley
SCDNReports
 1 day ago
Officers responded to Northwest Middle School when school personnel had issues handling an unruly student.

The caller said a student had been having problems and attempted to convince other students to open the door for her because she wanted to go into the gym.

When the gym teacher advised the girl to go back to her classroom, she got angry and continued to bang on the door, even when adults told her to stop.

School personnel wanted the issue logged due to prior behavioral issues with the child.

SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
121K+
Followers
5K+
Post
27M+
Views
