ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, TX

Carrollton City Council voted on smoking ordinance changes

By Nadia Ferr
Daily Fort Worth
Daily Fort Worth
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S0d3C_0f5iuGjq00

Carrollton, Texas – The Carrollton City Council voted on Tuesday to make changes to the city’s smoking ordinance.

Environmental Services Director Cory Heiple said during a presentation at a work session that the city’s smoking ban was put in place in 1987 and changed in 2014 to allow vaping and other liquid nicotine products.

The new ordinance specifies where citizens are permitted to and are not permitted to smoke in public places, such as museums, schools, public buildings, hospitals, petrol stations, and other areas. It also contains revisions to the definitions mentioned at the beginning of the law, as well as to the requirements for smoking areas, signs, fines, and defenses. The ordinance was also changed to make it more compatible with the city’s new zoning rules.

One of the most significant clarifications was the distinction between having a nicotine product in one’s possession and smoking a nicotine product. The City Council worked with Heiple to clarify that possessing an unlit tobacco product or an e-cigarette that is not in use is allowed in a smoking-free zone. Smoking in a smoking-free zone remains illegal and is subject to a fine of up to $100.

According to the ordinance, smoking exceptions may now only take up 15 percent of a restaurant’s total square footage rather than the previous 30 percent. This change has been implemented in order to make it easier for health inspectors to verify that restaurants comply with the smoking ordinance.

Comments / 0

Related
Current Publishing

Westfield City Council votes against disability advisory council ordinance

The Westfield City Council voted against an ordinance to create an advisory council on disability during its March 14 meeting. The council voted 5-2 against the ordinance. Council member Scott Willis presented the ordinance. He said Westfield is behind other cities, such as Fishers and Carmel, which have similar ordinances for disability advisory councils. Willis said an advisory council would give the disability community a larger voice and more input on developments in the city.
WESTFIELD, IN
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne council pushes off vote again on hospital eminent domain ordinances

The Bayonne City Council has again postponed a vote on two ordinances that would condemn the property of Bayonne Medical Center through eminent domain. CarePoint Health has been selling its assets, including Bayonne Medical Center. In November of 2019, Avery Eisenreich, owner of nursing home operator Alaris Health, purchased the property, including the grounds and building, of Bayonne Medical Center.
BAYONNE, NJ
KRQE News 13

City council votes on mayor’s emergency powers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There were not enough votes at Monday’s Albuquerque city council meeting to dial back the Mayor’s powers during a public health emergency. City councilors had previously voted for the restrictions, which would have only allowed the mayor to issue recommendations and not public health orders. The mayor vetoed that decision, and the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KSNB Local4

City Council to vote on Kearney city manager contract renewal

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - At Tuesday night’s meeting, the Kearney City Council is expected to approve a new contract for city manager Mike Morgan. Last year Morgan announced plans to retire, but the city was unable to hire a replacement. Last month Morgan agreed to remain in office. Among...
KEARNEY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carrollton, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Carrollton, TX
Government
KWTX

Local property owner cited for violating county burn ban

GHOLSON, Texas (KWTX) - A McLennan County property owner has been cited for violating the county’s burn ban. Officials at the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office say the property owner was burning trash Saturday afternoon off Hamilton Dr. and the fire jumped the property line, putting structures in jeopardy.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
KOAT 7

Businesses and law officials prepare for legal recreational marijuana

On April 1, you'll be able to go to dispensaries to buy recreational marijuana. Economists say this could be a massive plus for our state, but there's one major question. Can supply keep up with demand?. Dispensaries like High Desert Relief are looking forward to the legalization of recreational marijuana;...
ECONOMY
CBS Denver

Aurora City Council Takes Up Camping Ban Ordinance For Final Approval Monday Night

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Aurora City Council will vote on the final approval of a city camping ban during Monday night’s regular council meeting. The ban passed the first vote earlier this month with a tie-breaking vote from Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman. (credit: CBS) Coffman has been trying to pass the ban for months, saying encampments are a threat to public health and safety. The ban reduces the notice requirement before an abatement can occur from 7 days to 72 hours. He also put forward companion legislation that requires the city to come up with designated areas that will provide alternative shelter. According to the city, there are currently 130 to 150 shelter beds available on any given night. In 2021, the city reported there were 594 sheltered individuals experiencing homelessness. Coffman says the ban isn’t meant to criminalize homelessness, but many opponents still feel sweeps are punishment for being unhoused.
AURORA, CO
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville City Council votes in favor of redistricting plan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville City Council on Tuesday voted 17-1 in favor of a redistricting plan that sets boundaries for its members. There isn’t much of a change. The new maps were expected to pass without very little council opposition. But some members of the public have been crying foul, saying by not changing the districts much, it’s unfair to minorities in the city who have shifted to other parts of town.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoking Ban#Nicotine#The City Council
Reason.com

D.C. City Council Narrowly Fails To Destroy the Country's Freest Marijuana Market

The process for acquiring marijuana at the pot shop a few storefronts away from Reason's D.C. office is pretty straightforward. You walk in, order off a menu, provide a cash donation to one attendant, receive your weed from another and go. Things can get a little more elaborate at other brick-and-motor dispensaries in the city, where one purchases a perfunctory lighter or t-shirt for $45 and receives a "gift" of marijuana in exchange.
POLITICS
WAND TV

Taylorville City Council passes ordinance to allow dispensaries

TAYLORVILLE, Ill (WAND) - Recreational marijuana sales have boomed in the state of Illinois in the past year, drawing in $137 million just this past December alone. But now, analysts say a dip seen in the past two months might be indicative of lower sales going forward. Small towns, however, are still deciding if they want to take part. Taylorville city council just voted 5 to 2 to start preparing the ordinances to allow for a dispensary in the future.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
Times-Republican

Code of ordinances passes first city council reading

The Marshalltown city council approved the first reading of the new code of ordinances on Monday, keeping with the schedule of adopting the rewritten document on April 11. Over the last year, the code of ordinances received its first major change since 1998 with the goal of making the 200-plus page document more friendly to developers and property owners. Michelle Sponheimer, the city’s housing and community development director, said the rewrite accomplishes this objective.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KMOV

Council to talk changing EV charging ordinance sparking concerns

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - When the St. Louis County Council meets Tuesday night, the agenda includes discussion about changing an electric car charging ordinance that’s sparking controversy. News 4 Investigates recently exposed how the ordinance could drive businesses away. Now some county leaders are calling that a mistake...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
Daily Fort Worth

Daily Fort Worth

Fort Worth, TX
21K+
Followers
703
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

News blog dedicated to the local people of Fort Worth, TX. We only serve local news that affect the locals as we are one of them.

 https://dailyfortworth.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy