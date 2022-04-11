One person killed, two others wounded in Dallas shooting incident

Dallas, Texas – According to authorities, a shooting in Dallas early Sunday morning claimed the life of one individual and wounded two others.

At around 1:48 a.m. on April 10, officers were sent to 3200 Jerome St. in response to a gunshot report. Upon arrival, officers discovered three victims who had been shot.

One of the victims, 36-year-old Carlos Galindo, was transported to a hospital for treatment by Dallas Fire-Rescue, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

An unidentified female victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, while an unidentified male victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The investigation into the murder’s motive and circumstances is currently ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Tonya McDaniel at 214-671-4236 or tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com.