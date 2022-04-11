ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Why are There Huge Letters in the Pine Barrens?

By Joe Kelly
Lite Rock 96.9
Lite Rock 96.9
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Someone recently scanned Google Earth in the Pine Barrens and discovered the sight of huge letters seemingly randomly placed in a certain area. A woman who posts on YouTube under...

literock969.com

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

'Rarest of Rare' Black Mule Deer Spotted in a Texas Desert

A black mule deer was spotted by biologists running in the desert west of Texas, United States, according to reports. Since the majority of mule deer have a brown color, the rarity of the said animal was due to its black hair color since the deer species have an abundant population across the Western US.
TEXAS STATE
dornob.com

Meteorite is a Mysterious 3-Story Black Cabin in the Forests of Finland

There’s something otherworldly about this jet black cabin emerging from the canopy of a dark Finnish forest, its roofline rising to an irregular point. Fittingly, design studio Ateljé Sotamaa named it “Meteorite,” conjuring mental pictures of a space rock that crash-landed and then revealed itself to be hollow, its interiors just waiting to be explored.
VISUAL ART
Outdoor Life

Archaeologists Discover Ancient Arrows and Hunting Blinds as Glaciers Melt in Norway

With crampons strapped to their feet and ice axes in hand, a team of glacial archeologists have slowly been excavating melting glaciers across Innlandet County in Norway. The project began back in 2006, when “the first big melt hit our mountains,” says the Secrets of the Ice team. Curious as to what might lurk beneath the layers of permafrost and ice, the archeologists have since discovered arrows, hunting blinds, and other ancient treasures that predate the Viking Age.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pine Barrens#Google Earth#Down The Shore
Daily Mail

A little ray of sunshine! Social media users share the charming and unexpected moments that brightened their day - including a 'dog library' full of sticks

We all need a ray of sunshine in our lives every now and then, so thank goodness for the Good Samaritans behind these charming little discoveries. Social media users from around the world have shared snaps of the moments that brightened their day, from a 'dog library' full of sticks to a door for fairies built into the side of a rock face.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
Lite Rock 96.9

New TikTok Perfectly Describes NJ 2022 House Shopping Horrors

You can ask any realtor or mortgage broker currently active right now, and they'll tell you that the housing market is absolutely wild. First-time homebuyers have absolutely no idea what they're doing. They're going into te homebuying process with good intentions and great spirits, only to be ultimately defeated as a result of insane bidding wars, a lack of cooperation from sellers, and, quite frankly, not enough inventory to check out.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
People

Netflix Series Narrated by Barack Obama Captures Tiny Cat Species on Camera for the First Time

Discovering a kodkod in the wild can be like trying to find a needle in a haystack, but Barack Obama's new Netflix documentary series pulled it off. Our Great National Parks is a five-part series executive produced and narrated by Barack Obama that premieres on Netflix on April 13. PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at the new show, which explores breathtaking national parks on five different continents.
ANIMALS
Lite Rock 96.9

Woman on TikTok Exposes Sales VP’s ‘Audacity’ After He Hits on Her via LinkedIn

A lifestyle and beauty content creator on TikTok is going viral after sharing inappropriate messages she allegedly received on LinkedIn from a Hyatt hotel executive. Alex, who shares content under the username @Alexandriakelly96, told her story on TikTok, sharing screenshots from an executive who seemingly reached out on LinkedIn to offer her a job opportunity.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Bakersfield Channel

You Can Stay In This Cave Home Inside A Utah Mountain

If you’ve ever wanted to live off the grid in a self-sustaining way, you might want to check out the cave house of a man named Grant Johnson, which is located just outside of Boulder, Utah. He lives in a mountain inside the Grand Staircase-Escalante Monument (it’s now an inholding within park boundaries) — but this place isn’t exactly what you’d expect. It’s a 5,700-square-foot dwelling, complete with modern amenities such as hydroelectricity, climate controls, a gas barbecue grill and cell phone service (well, as long as you have Verizon, in some areas of the home).
BOULDER, UT
Lite Rock 96.9

New Jersey Has A Brand New POPular Party Sensation: Bubble Parties!

I'm not a parent, but I've been to a ton of kids' birthday parties. I have to say, I can't imagine what it's like having to go to ten Paw Patrol-themed parties a year. That's usually how it works, right? The theme of most kids' birthday parties every year are whatever shows or characters are the most popular at that time. That's especially true if parents decide to host the party in their own homes. Now, that didn't happen too much over the past few years thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
POLITICS
Lite Rock 96.9

Lite Rock 96.9

Northfield NJ
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lite Rock 96.9 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy