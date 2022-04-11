Photos: Last days of former US retail giant Kmart

Amazon Prime Day, the online retailer's annual shopping event, used to happen every year in mid-July. But like nearly everything else in our lives -- from school to eating out to the Olympics -- the pandemic scrambled the normal order of things. With unprecedented warehouse closures, product shortages and everything else that marked the start of Covid in 2020, Amazon pushed Prime Day all the way to October, where it almost blended into the Black Friday season. In 2021, the company went the other way, moving it to June -- its earliest slot to date.
