ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Photos: Last days of former US retail giant Kmart

By Associated Press
Lebanon-Express
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of Kmarts in the U.S.,...

lebanon-express.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

US retail spending slows as inflation starts to bite

NEW YORK (AP) — After beginning the year in a buying mood, Americans slowed their spending in February on gadgets, home furnishings and other discretionary items as higher prices for food, gasoline, and shelter are taking a bigger bite out of their wallet. Retail sales increased 0.3% after registering...
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Walmart Is Shutting Some Stores, but Is It Going Out of Business?

The COVID-19 pandemic was a death blow for many U.S. businesses despite the government providing generous stimulus. Retail giant Walmart has been shutting down some of its stores, leaving some shoppers wondering whether the company is going out of business. Article continues below advertisement. Founded in 1962 by Sam Walton,...
RETAIL
AOL Corp

Walmart plans to hire over 50,000 U.S. workers

(Adds details on hiring, U.S. job market) March 16 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc said on Wednesday it plans to hire more than 50,000 workers in the United States in the first quarter, as the U.S. retailer looks to bolster its fulfillment centers and stores. Walmart said the new hires would...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kmarts
CNET

Amazon Prime Day 2022: When It May Start, Predicted Deals and More

Amazon Prime Day, the online retailer's annual shopping event, used to happen every year in mid-July. But like nearly everything else in our lives -- from school to eating out to the Olympics -- the pandemic scrambled the normal order of things. With unprecedented warehouse closures, product shortages and everything else that marked the start of Covid in 2020, Amazon pushed Prime Day all the way to October, where it almost blended into the Black Friday season. In 2021, the company went the other way, moving it to June -- its earliest slot to date.
RETAIL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Favorite Retailer

The landscape of American retail has been completely transformed in the past two decades. E-commerce giant Amazon has become the second-largest retailer, just behind Walmart, and may take first place soon based on revenue. Big-box retailers have taken center stage among brick-and-mortar chains. Target’s annual revenue just moved above $100 billion. While Walmart is the […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

The Disappointing Reason An Aldi Store Has No Steaks On Its Shelves

Nowadays, trips to the grocery store might have us contemplating if it's actually cheaper to spend all the time and effort preparing food at home instead of going out to eat. According to the USDA's Economic Research Service's March report, food prices will likely rise 4.5% to 5% across the board in 2022 (via USA Today). Items like meat have especially been affected, with beef prices rising by 22.8% to 43.9% over the past year (via Spectrum News 1). On top of that, recent years have seen tens of millions of Americans face financial hardship and the threat of hunger (via The Washington Post). Against the backdrop of those difficulties, increasing numbers of people have resorted to extreme measures to get food on the table.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
The Independent

US Olympic figure skater quits at 16 after being linked to DoJ spy case

A figure skating prodigy has retired at the age of 16, just a month after it was revealed her family had allegedly been targeted by Chinese spies operating in the US. Insider reports that Alysa Liu, widely considered among the most talented skaters in the US, announced her retirement on Instagram on Saturday. The Olympian said she had reached all of her goals and that she was "satisfied" with her career. "I started skating when I was 5 so that's about 11 years on the ice and it's been an insane 11 years. A lot of good and...
SPORTS
98.3 The KEY

Your history teacher never told you Japan bombed Oregon & Washington

Since the end of World War II, the debate on whether the Japanese planned or did not plan to invade Washington and Oregon with troops still rages on. Some say the Japanese had no intention of invading the U.S. because of the long distance across the Pacific Ocean, and others say they were likely wary of a long drawn out battle with armed Americans, as most households in rural areas at the time had a firearm (81 years later this topic is still highly debated).
OREGON STATE
Reuters

Battered Luckin Coffee emerges from bankruptcy proceedings

(Reuters) - Luckin Coffee Inc, said on Monday it had emerged from bankruptcy proceedings, two years after an accounting fraud derailed the coffee chain’s business. Founded in 2017, Xiamen-based Luckin had positioned itself as a homegrown challenger to U.S. coffee giant Starbucks Corp, but the much-hyped company almost collapsed in 2020 after findings that about 2.2 billion yuan ($337.31 million) in 2019 sales was fabricated.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy