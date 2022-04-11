ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Pokimane And xQc's New Show Is Already In Trouble

By Mary Osborne
SVG
SVG
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Pokimane and xQc are arguably two of the most famous streamers working today, and what could be better than two of the most popular streamers joining forces to host a podcast together? On April 9, xQc announced that he'd be joining Pokimane as her cohost on a new podcast, and fans...

www.svg.com

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

The Real Reason Wordle's Creator Sold The Game

"Wordle" all but took over the internet at the beginning of the year, with millions of people logging in to play the daily puzzle. Players all over the world have become obsessed with the game, hunting for the best starting words and trying to accrue as many tips and tricks as possible in order to solve the puzzles quickly. It's wild success can make it hard to believe the game was created by one person.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Dr Disrespect's New Game Is Already Causing An Uproar

Dr Disrespect seems to be trying to get on with his life after his famous 2020 ban from Twitch. He's built a new platform on YouTube, complete with most of his same fans, and he's even given viewers an update on his feud with the purple snake itself. In 2021, Dr Disrespect teased that he wanted to develop his own battle royale game, then he said he actually wanted to start his own studio. In December 2021, the Doc finally revealed his secret game studio, The Midnight Society, commenting that he wanted to embrace what he called Day Zero gamers. Day Zero gamers presumably follow the game at every step of development through frequent updates and are involved in testing before the game releases. This helps players feel like a part of the process and know what kind of game they're signing up for, but it also serves to build anticipation about a title and spread the word through people who have actually experienced it. Sounds perfect, right? Now, Dr Disrespect has revealed more details about his upcoming game and studio, and it has fans in an uproar.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Real Reason JustaMinx Is Furious With TikTok

Twitch streamer JustaMinx, by her own admission, is absolutely no stranger to controversy. Back in December 2020, the Irish internet personality joined the list of streamers who had been banned from the platform after using terms like "simp," "virgin," and "incel" while on stream (which, according to the site's terms of service, are deemed to be actionable slurs). Regardless, JustaMinx has since regrouped and carved out a path to success utilizing her comedic personality while collaborating with other streamers on Twitch. This seems to have yielded some positive returns, and the streamer currently sits comfortably at 2 million followers on Twitch.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xqc
Person
Pokimane
SVG

The Real Reason Pokimane And xQc Were Almost Banned From Fortnite

Despite already being a massively popular title, "Fortnite" has recently experienced yet another surge of newfound relevancy after Epic announced that Chapter 3 Season 2 would be launching without the game's notorious building mechanics. With recent leaks suggesting that such a change is possibly permanent, many gamers have returned to "Fortnite" in order to experience the game in this new state where building is no longer a viable strategy for its most seasoned players, a feature many see as a step in the right direction.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Poki Xqc Podcast
inputmag.com

MyPillow guy blows $1 million every month on his 'YouTube competitor'

Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow and alleged former lover of Jane Krakowski, has successfully launched a website. Frank Speech is a video-streaming platform that’s a precursor to the social network he promised last year — and now he’s now spending upwards of $1 million every single month to keep it up and running, apparently.
BUSINESS
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé's Kim Explains Why She Knows Usman Isn't Using Her for Money or a Green Card (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé star Kim is confident that Usman isn't scamming her for money or using her for a green card to live in America. Kim spoke with ET about her rocky journey with Usman -- aka musician Sojaboy in his home country of Nigeria -- on this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, and she addressed some fans' suspicions that he's dating her for reasons other than love.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
TVGuide.com

These Are the Best Shows to Watch Based on Shows You Already Love

Starting a new TV show is like setting off a chain of dominoes: You watch a show, you like it, you look for something else that actor is in, and you find yourself watching Yellowstone. And then you have to watch 1883! One show has a way of leading to the next. If you're looking for new favorite shows that will remind you of your old favorite shows, you've come to the right place. TV Guide has put together a complete list of the best shows to watch based on the shows you already love. Some are similar in tone; some share the same creator or stars; and some will get you thinking about the same big ideas.
TV SERIES
Fatherly

Uh-Oh. Nobody is Booking Disney’s $5000-a-Night ‘Star Wars’ Hotel

There’s been hype surrounding the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel since it was first announced. Some of the hype has been an excitement for the immersive experience. But there’s also been a lot of backlash. And now that the hotel is officially open and the first reviews have come through, the hotel is definitely not struggling to keep up with bookings because it looks like no one is interested.
MOVIES
SVG

SVG

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
267K+
Views
ABOUT

SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.

 https://www.svg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy