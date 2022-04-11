ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hartford, CT

Harper to challenge Anwar for senate seat

By Joseph Villanova / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 1 day ago
Matt Harper, a Republican from East Hartford, has announced his candidacy in the upcoming November election for the 3rd Senate District seat.

The seat, which represents East Hartford, South Windsor, Ellington, and East Windsor, has been held by Sen. M. Saud Anwar, D-South Windsor, for three years.

Anwar won a special election in February 2019, after the departure of former legislator Timothy D. Larson, who was tapped by Gov. Ned Lamont to head up the state’s Office of Higher Education. Anwar, a pulmonologist and former South Windsor mayor, ran unopposed for the seat in the 2020 election.

This is not Harper’s first election campaign. A former pastor who now works as a safety consultant for HazCommpliance in South Windsor, Harper ran unsuccessfully for the 11th House District seat in 2020 against Rep. Jeff Currey, D-East Hartford. He also lost a bid for East Hartford mayor when he went up against Democrat Mike Walsh in 2021.

A prepared statement from Harper states that if elected, he would bring a “pro-police, pro-education vision,” and work to enhance healthcare accessibility and combat drug addiction.

The statement says Harper is participating in the Citizen’s Election Program, breaching the threshold of 300 district resident donors and working towards the $17,300 in donations required to qualify for the campaign grant.

South Windsor Republican Town Chairwoman Stephanie Weintraub said Monday morning that local Republicans are “more than thrilled” to endorse Harper.

“I have never seen a candidate work as hard as Matt Harper, and if he works that hard to get elected, he will work that hard for his constituents,” Weintraub said.

Weintraub said the Republican Town Committee plans to endorse Harper at its next meeting on April 28.

