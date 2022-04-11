ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kid Rock Concerts Feature Video Greeting From Donald Trump

By Lauryn Schaffner
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Plenty of artists have unique and compelling video elements incorporated into their live performances. Kid Rock's method of choice? A personal video greeting from former President Donald Trump, which preceded the rocker's performance of the song "We the People." Rock's tour with Foreigner, Grand Funk Railroad and Jason Bonham's...

