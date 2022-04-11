ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnetic property in an antiferromagnetic semiconductor enables light manipulation on the nanoscale

Cover picture for the articleA major research challenge in the field of nanotechnology is finding efficient ways to control light, an ability essential for high-resolution imaging, biosensors and cell phones. Because light is an electromagnetic wave that carries no charge itself, it is difficult to manipulate with voltage or an external magnetic field. To solve...

Phys.org

A strange monopole observed in diamond: When string theory inspires quantum simulation

Theoretical physicists routinely introduce fictitious particles and fields in their calculations, in view of completing a theory or simply to make it more elegant. A striking example concerns the magnetic monopole imagined by Dirac in 1931: a point-like source of magnetic field, which is absent in classical electromagnetism. While the Dirac monopole was never observed in nature, it appears artificially in various physical settings, in particular, in the solid state.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

The most precise-ever measurement of W boson mass suggests the standard model needs improvement

After 10 years of careful analysis and scrutiny, scientists of the CDF collaboration at the U.S. Department of Energy's Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory announced today that they have achieved the most precise measurement to date of the mass of the W boson, one of nature's force-carrying particles. Using data collected by the Collider Detector at Fermilab, or CDF, scientists have now determined the particle's mass with a precision of 0.01%—twice as precise as the previous best measurement. It corresponds to measuring the weight of an 800-pound gorilla to 1.5 ounces.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Invisible helium atoms provide exquisitely sensitive test of fundamental theory

Physicists at the Australian National University have developed the most sensitive method ever for measuring the potential energy of an atom (within a hundredth of a decillionth of a joule—or 10-35 joule), and used it to validate one of the most tested theories in physics—quantum electrodynamics (QED). The...
PHYSICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Scientists develop ‘magnetic slime robot’ to deploy inside human body

Scientists have developed a “magnetic slime robot” capable of traversing small spaces and clinging to solid objects which could be deployed inside the human body. In a study published in the journal Advanced Functional Materials last week, researchers described the slime as “magnetic miniature soft-bodied robots [that] allow non-invasive access to restricted spaces and provide ideal solutions for minimally invasive surgery, micromanipulation, and targeted drug delivery.”
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

Astronomers detect galactic space laser

A powerful radio-wave laser, called a "megamaser", has been observed by the MeerKAT telescope in South Africa. The record-breaking find is the most distant megamaser of its kind ever detected, at about five billion light years from Earth. The light from the megamaser has traveled 58 thousand billion billion (58...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Quantum battery can recharge electric car in 90 seconds, researchers reveal

A new type of battery charging technology could reduce the charge times of electric vehicles from hours to minutes, researchers claim.Calculations made by scientists at the Institute for Basic Science in South Korea revealed that so-called quantum batteries would reduce typical home charging times of electric cars from 10 hours to just three minutes.Charging at supercharger stations would be even quicker, dropping from around 30 minutes to 90 seconds – roughly the same amount of time it takes to fill a fuel-powered vehicle’s tank.Quantum batteries work through a phenomenon known as superabsorption, which involves a quantum mechanical principle relating to...
TECHNOLOGY
Vice

Government Scientists to Scan Great Pyramid With Cosmic Rays to Find Secrets

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. The Great Pyramid of Giza is one of the world’s most iconic and cherished monuments. But though this ancient structure is instantly recognizable from the outside, its interior is still filled with mysteries, including newly-discovered hidden chambers that have likely remained unexplored since they were built 4,500 years ago.
U.S. POLITICS
Phys.org

If aliens were sending us signals, this is what they might look like

For more than 60 years, scientists have been searching the cosmos for possible signs of radio transmission that would indicate the existence of extraterrestrial intelligence (ETI). In that time, the technology and methods have matured considerably, but the greatest challenges remain. In addition to having never detected a radio signal of extraterrestrial origin, there is a wide range of possible forms that such a broadcast could take.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Scientists spot incredible explosion in Cartwheel galaxy 500 million light-years away

Scientists have spotted an astonishing event happening in the Cartwheel galaxy, 500 million light-years away from Earth.The galaxy lies in the constellation Sculptor and was once a normal spiral galaxy, but a collision with a smaller companion star system gave it its signature appearance.But in the lower-left corner of the galaxy, astronomers spotted another interesting event: a supernova taking place right before their eyes.The event, called SN2021afdx, is a type II supernova, is a part of the last stage of a stars’ lifespan. The star can shine brighter than the entire host galaxy and be visible for months or even years.Supernovas take...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Improved Zinc-Air Battery Performance With Solar Power

Prospects to leverage overcoming the limitations of ‘zinc-air batteries’, promising next-generation batteries. Developed bifunctional electrocatalyst with staggered p-n heterojunction applying solar cell/semiconductor interface characteristics. Zinc-air batteries, which produce electricity through a chemical reaction between oxygen in the atmosphere and zinc, are considered to be next-generation candidates to meet...
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Tiny magnets could hold the secret to new quantum computers

Magnetic interactions could point to miniaturizable quantum devices. From MRI machines to computer hard disk storage, magnetism has played a role in pivotal discoveries that reshape our society. In the new field of quantum computing, magnetic interactions could play a role in relaying quantum information. In new research from the...
COMPUTERS
Science
Chemistry
Phys.org

Fermi Arcs in an antiferromagnet detected at BESSY II

An international cooperation has analyzed samples of NdBi crystals, which display interesting magnetic properties. In their experiments including measurements at BESSY II, they could find evidence for so called Fermi arcs in the antiferromagnetic state of the sample at low temperatures. This observation is not yet explained by existing theoretical ideas and opens up exciting possibilities to make use of these kind of materials for innovative information technologies based on the electron spin rather than the charge.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Cavity-enhanced linear dichroism in a van der Waals antiferromagnet

Optical birefringence is a fundamental optical property of crystals widely used for filtering and beam splitting of photons. Birefringent crystals concurrently possess the property of linear dichroism (LD), which allows asymmetric propagation or attenuation of light with two different polarizations. This property of LD has been widely studied from small molecules to polymers and crystals but has rarely been engineered on demand. Here we use the newly discovered spin-charge coupling in the van der Waals antiferromagnetic insulator FePS3 to induce large in-plane optical anisotropy and consequently LD. We report that the LD in this antiferromagnetic insulator is tunable both spectrally and in terms of its magnitude as a function of the cavity coupling. We demonstrate near-unity LD in the visible"“near-infrared range in cavity-coupled FePS3 crystals and derive its dispersion as a function of the cavity length and FePS3 thickness. Our results hold wide implications for the use of cavity-tuned LD as a diagnostic probe for strongly correlated quantum materials and offer new opportunities for miniaturized, on-chip beamsplitters and tunable filters.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Nanoscale studies of electric field effects on monolayer 1T"²-WTe

Monolayer 1"‰T"²-WTe2 is a quantum spin Hall insulator with a gapped 2D-bulk and gapless helical edge states persisting to temperatures ~100"‰K. Despite the far-ranging interest, the magnitude of the bulk gap, the effect of gating on the 2D-band structure, as well the role interactions are not established. In this work we use STM spectroscopy to measure the intrinsic bulk gap of monolayer 1"‰T"²-WTe2 and show that gate induced electric fields cause large changes of the gap magnitude. Our first-principles DFT-derived tight-binding model reveal that a combination of spatial localization of the conduction and valance bands and Rashba-like spin-orbit coupling leads to a gating induced spin-splitting of the 2D-bulk bands in the tens of meV, thereby reducing the band gap. Our work explains the large sensitivity of the band structure to electric fields and suggests a new avenue for realizing proximity induced non-trivial superconductivity in monolayer 1"‰T"²-WTe2.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Researchers discover new magnetic phenomenon with industrial potential

Probing the world of the very, very small is a wonderland for physicists. At this nanoscale, where materials as thin as 100 atoms are studied, totally new and unexpected phenomena are discovered. Here, nature ceases to behave in a way that is predictable by the macroscopic law of physics, unlike what goes on in the world around us or out in the cosmos.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Physicists report on first programmable quantum sensor

Atomic clocks are the best sensors mankind has ever built. Today, they can be found in national standards institutes or satellites of navigation systems. Scientists all over the world are working to further optimize the precision of these clocks. Now, a research group led by Peter Zoller, a theorist from Innsbruck, Austria, has developed a new concept that can be used to operate sensors with even greater precision irrespective of which technical platform is used to make the sensor. "We answer the question of how precise a sensor can be with existing control capabilities, and give a recipe for how this can be achieved," explain Denis Vasilyev and Raphael Kaubrügger from Peter Zoller's group at the Institute of Quantum Optics and Quantum Information at the Austrian Academy of Sciences in Innsbruck.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Magnetotransport signatures of antiferromagnetism coexisting with charge order in the trilayer cuprate HgBaCaCuO

Multilayered cuprates possess not only the highest superconducting temperature transition but also offer a unique platform to study disorder-free CuO2 planes and the interplay between competing orders with superconductivity. Here, we study the underdoped trilayer cuprate HgBa2Ca2Cu3O8+Î´ and we report quantum oscillation and Hall effect measurements in magnetic field up to 88 T. A careful analysis of the complex spectra of quantum oscillations strongly supports the coexistence of an antiferromagnetic order in the inner plane and a charge order in the outer planes. The presence of an ordered antiferromagnetic metallic state that extends deep in the superconducting phase is a key ingredient that supports magnetically mediated pairing interaction in cuprates.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Electrical manipulation of skyrmions in a chiral magnet

Writing, erasing and computing are three fundamental operations required by any working electronic device. Magnetic skyrmions could be essential bits in promising in emerging topological spintronic devices. In particular, skyrmions in chiral magnets have outstanding properties like compact texture, uniform size, and high mobility. However, creating, deleting, and driving isolated skyrmions, as prototypes of aforementioned basic operations, have been a grand challenge in chiral magnets ever since the discovery of skyrmions, and achieving all these three operations in a single device is even more challenging. Here, by engineering chiral magnet Co8Zn10Mn2 into the customized micro-devices for in-situ Lorentz transmission electron microscopy observations, we implement these three operations of skyrmions using nanosecond current pulses with a low current density of about 1010 AÂ·mâˆ’2 at room temperature. A notched structure can create or delete magnetic skyrmions depending on the direction and magnitude of current pulses. We further show that the magnetic skyrmions can be deterministically shifted step-by-step by current pulses, allowing the establishment of the universal current-velocity relationship. These experimental results have immediate significance towards the skyrmion-based memory or logic devices.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Carbon-coated nickel enables a hydrogen fuel cell free of precious metals

A nitrogen-doped, carbon-coated nickel anode can catalyze an essential reaction in hydrogen fuel cells at a fraction of the cost of the precious metals currently used, Cornell University researchers have found. The new discovery could accelerate the widespread use of hydrogen fuel cells, which hold great promise as efficient, clean...
CHEMISTRY

