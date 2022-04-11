ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Sources: Ghost gun used in deadly shooting of Bronx 16-year-old

By CBSNewYork Team
 1 day ago

Mother speaks out after 16-year-old girl killed in the Bronx 01:46

NEW YORK -- The mother of a 16-year-old killed by a stray bullet in the Bronx late last week spoke to CBS2's Leah Mishkin on Monday. She said she wants her daughter to be remembered as a funny, beautiful soul.

"I'm shattered. I don't know if I'll ever be able to put pieces together," Yanely Henriquez said.

Henriquez told CBS2 over the phone she always dreamed of having a daughter like Angellyh Yambo . The 16-year-old was the youngest of three siblings, and the only girl. She had dreams of becoming a model and loved makeup.

"That's one of the hardest things I have to go through, knowing that my baby girl is not here anymore," Henriquez said.

On Friday, Yambo was walking near South Bronx High School on East 156th Street with two other teens. The NYPD says two people nearby were arguing and one of them started shooting.

"My daughter was walking with her friends, you know, to the store to get a sandwich. And look what happened. She was hit by a bullet that wasn't even for her, just because of a monster," Henriquez said.

The two other teens were also shot and are still recovering.

The suspect, 17-year-old Jeremiah Ryan, is believed to have used a 3-D printed " ghost gun ." He was was arraigned on Sunday on murder and manslaughter charges .

READ MORE : Biden announces new rule on "ghost guns" aimed at preventing gun crimes

Sources say the weapon was tossed from the window of the his home as officers were serving the search warrant.

Investigators did not find a 3-D printer in the house, and don't believe Ryan assembled it himself. They are still working to determine how he got it.

Sources say he did not admit to using the gun, but the ballistics match.

"You went with the intention of killing somebody, because you made the choice of building a gun and going somewhere with it, so I don't want to hear this was an accident," Henriquez said.

The mother said she wants justice for her daughter, who just recently celebrated her birthday.

"My daughter was my light. My daughter was my oxygen. My daughter was everything to me," Henriquez said.

Counselors were available Monday at South Bronx High School. Parents of students demanded city officials do more.

"It could have been my child, any child," Kaniqua Harrell said.

"We send our kids to school where we think they're going to be in a safe place. The city has to do something about these guns," Henriquez said.

She said she is trying to stay strong for her two boys, taking it one day at a time.

Henriquez told Mishkin the funeral will be held on Tuesday. She said she doesn't even know how she's going to get herself through it.

The suspect, 17-year-old Ryan, had another court appearance Monday. There will be a hearing on Thursday to decide if he should continue to be tried as an adult.

Comments / 8

