Conor Benn vs Chris van Heerden: Date, UK start time, live stream, TV channel and undercard for HUGE welterweight clash

By Matt Penn
 1 day ago
CONOR BENN returns to welterweight action THIS SATURDAY as he defends his WBA Continental title against veteran Chris van Heerden at the O2 Arena.

The Destroyer last fought back in December, wiping out American Chris Algieri in just four rounds.

Conor Benn made a mockery of Chris Algieri in just four rounds Credit: Richard Pelham / The Sun

But the Matchroom prospect wants to fight for a world title within the next year, so is continuing to be active in the meantime.

In steps Van Heerden, who is most known for fights with Errol Spence Jr and Jaron Ennis.

The South African also famously sparred Conor McGregor and is the perfect experienced foe for Benn to get his teeth stuck into.

When is Benn vs Van Heerden?

  • Benn's return to action against Van Heerden will take place THIS SATURDAY - April 16.
  • The fight be held at the AO Arena in Manchester.
  • There will be a capacity of 17,000 in attendance for the clash.
  • The main card will get going from 7pm UK time, with the main event expected at around 10.30pm.

What channel is it and can it be live streamed?

  • Benn vs Van Heerden will be shown live on DAZN in the UK.
  • You can live stream the action from the DAZN app, which is available for download onto your mobile or tablet device.
  • DAZN cost £7.99-a-month to subscribe to in the UK.

Where can I buy tickets for the event?

  • Tickets have been available to purchase from midday of Friday March 11 courtesy of Ticketmaster.
  • Prices start as low as £47.50 for the lower tier areas and increase up to £340 for the inner ring seats.

Benn vs Van Heerden FULL CARD

  • Conor Benn vs Chris van Heerden
  • Chris Billam-Smith vs Tommy McCarthy
  • Jordan Thompson vs Mariano Angel Gudino
  • Campbell Hatton vs Lee Glover
  • Jack Cullen vs TBA
  • Cyrus Pattinson vs Danny Mendoza
  • Luke Evans vs Miguel Cesario Antin
  • Thomas Whittaker-Hart vs Ben Ridings

What has been said?

“I’m excited to step into the ring with Chris Van Heerden," Benn said.

"Van Heerden is a tough operator and a southpaw who will be in there giving it his all in every round.

"For me and my team, it’s now about fighting every style that we can face as we continue to head towards World Championship status and Van Heerden brings something different to the table than I’ve not faced before.

“With that being said this is another stepping stone for me on my journey to the top, I haven’t seen anything in Van Heerden’s previous fights that I can’t deal with, and I expect another explosive victory on April 16.

“If he comes to fight or he wants to box, I can deliver that smoke either way!"

