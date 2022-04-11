ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Peeps: The Easter treat you can’t destroy

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
WFXR
WFXR
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NFTkY_0f5ipwTd00

(NEXSTAR) — Introduced in 1953, Peeps are the polarizing Easter candy that keep coming back year after year.

A tongue-in-cheek 1999 study at Emory University set out to prove or disprove a pervasive rumor about the candy: that the marshmallow confections cannot be destroyed.

Cold Stone Creamery sells PEEPS ice cream

The study tested the candy under four conditions:

  • Reaction to cold – After being squashed with a hammer, a Peep was placed in a bucket of liquid nitrogen — it was submerged in the -210 ° C nitrogen for about a minute — the candy was removed and squashed again with a hammer. This time, the candy (now hardened) cracked and broke apart. Conclusion: Not easily broken .
  • Reaction to heat – The Peep was placed in an autoclave (a refrigerator-sized pressure cooker that can kill any living bacteria or fungi) for 15 minutes. The candy was exposed to 10 atmospheres of pressure at 350 ° Fahrenheit. By the end of the 15 minutes, the Peep softened into a “fluff” — still together, but gooier. Conclusion: Can take the heat.
  • Solubility testing – Four individual Peeps were put into four separate beakers. One beaker containing water, one containing acetone, one containing sulfuric acid and one containing sodium hydroxide. The candies were observed for an hour and at the end, the most dramatic development was that the acetone turned purple as some sugar dissolved. Conclusion: Not easily dissolved.
  • “Nastier solvent” – Dissatisfied with the solubility testing, researchers decided to drop the candy in a meaner chemical concoction. They immersed a Peep into Phenol — a protein-breaking chemical that can cause paralysis or death if swallowed or even put in contact with skin. After an hour, the Peep had mostly dissolved into purple goo. But one part was not easily killed: the chick’s little black eyes were still intact, completely unharmed by the chemical. Conclusion: Peeps are always watching .
  • Low-pressure environments – A Peep was put into a vacuum. Once the air began being sucked out of the container, the candy started to expand to a much larger size. When the vacuum was turned off, however, the Peep lost air and folded in on itself to resemble chewing gum. But it only lost its shape as it retained edibility (researchers ate it afterward). Conclusion: Shapeshifter .

Final conclusion: You decide!

Get egg-cited! Easter festivities planned around SW, central Virginia

Peeps are owned by the Pennsylvania-based Just Born Inc., which also makes Hot Tamales and Mike and Ike. Despite their association with Easter, Peeps pop up at many holidays, including Halloween, Valentine’s Day and Christmas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

Related
WFXR

One teen dead, another injured after high-speed Danville crash

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Police are investigating after a high-speed crash in Danville killed a teenage driver and sent another teen to the hospital Monday night. The Danville Police Department says the single-vehicle wreck took place shortly before 10 p.m. on Monday, April 4 in the 600 block of Henry Street. According to the department, […]
DANVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter#Trick Or Treating#Peeps#Cold Stone Creamery#Food Drink#Emory University#Nastier
Thrillist

Kinder Is Recalling a Bunch of Its Chocolates Right Before Easter Due to Salmonella

In a case of very unfortunate timing, Ferrero is recalling some of its Kinder Chocolates right before its biggest-selling holiday, Easter. After discovering a potential link to salmonella contamination, the Italian confectionary group announced that it would voluntarily pull the sweets from American shelves. The Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Taste Of Home

Can You Eat Moldy Bread?

Few pleasures in life can rival the absolute bliss of taking a freshly baked. out of the oven. It was a lot of work but it was worth it, and now you get to reap the rewards of your labor. But what do you do when after only a few days, you notice a green, fuzzy coating over your creation? We’ve all been tempted to just scrape off the mold and pretend like it never happened—but is that safe?
FOOD & DRINKS
IFLScience

The 1979 Poisoning Of 78 Schoolchildren: Or Why You Should Never Eat Green Potatoes

In 1979, a catering error led to 78 schoolchildren being poisoned by their old friend, the potato. Having recently returned to a school in South London following a holiday, a large number of boys suddenly fell ill with symptoms from vomiting and diarrhea, to fever, and even becoming comatose, depression of the nervous system, and, in the most serious cases, "episodes of convulsive twitching".
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
BGR.com

If you bought these cookies at Walmart, there’s a serious recall you should see

With Easter almost here, you’re probably stocking up on Easter candy for the holiday. That means buying all sorts of treats for your kids’ Easter egg hunt… or just for yourself. If you have already purchased the Ready to Build Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch Kit from Walmart, you should know Wilton issued a potentially serious recall. The product contains milk that the ingredients label fails to identify.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Voice

Recall Issued For Popular Chocolate Snack Cake Product

Federal health officials announced a recall of popular chocolate cake products sold in the region due to undeclared allergens. Kentucky-based Tova Industries is voluntarily recalling Carbquik Mug Cake Double Chocolate Chunk OU-Dairy (Water and Butter Prep) because it contains undeclared milk, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declared. In total,...
FOOD SAFETY
News Channel 34

Kinder chocolate products recalled for salmonella contamination

(WWTI) — Ferrero U.S.A., Inc. has recalled two of its products for a possible health hazard. According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, the company’s Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket have been recalled. The recall was initiated since the products were manufactured in a facility where Salmonella typhimurium was […]
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

Why Eating Leftover Rice Can Be Dangerous

If you've ever cooked a recipe with directions that suggest letting the dish sit before serving, it's likely because it allows the flavors to come together in a way that they hadn't immediately after the dish was prepared (via Fine Cooking). This can also be one of the best parts about eating leftovers — not only do you get to enjoy the meal twice but it might even have a deeper flavor the second time, depending on the dish (via Forbes).
FOOD & DRINKS
ohmymag.co.uk

Oystering: The new dating trend that is here to stay

Break-ups are the worst feeling ever and no matter how much we try to keep a bond forever, what's not meant to be is just not meant to be. While there are not-so-pleasant dating trends out there, oystering is something that single people will actually enjoy. No, it doesn’t mean you eat a lot of oysters to find your way through the singleton kingdom. It’s more uplifting than that!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
foodsafetynews.com

Dozens of Kinder products now under recall in Canada including Disney licensed chocolate

More Kinder products are under recall in Canada. Some of the products have been linked to an outbreak of Salmonella infections in Europe that has sickened 150 children. Ferrero Canada Ltd. announced the expanded recall today, listing more than a dozen new products, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. As of the posting of the recall, no illnesses in Canada had been confirmed in relation to the chocolate.
HEALTH
WALA-TV FOX10

You can customize your own Peeps for Easter

(CNN) – You can customize your Peeps for Easter this year. The Pennsylvania-based candy company that makes Peeps will let you choose three aspects of your Peeps. You choose the color: yellow, pink or blue. Then, select a dip that sits on the bottom half of the chick. The...
LIFESTYLE
WFXR

WFXR

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
985K+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy