ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Stephen King’s fictional version of Bangor may get its own TV show

By Emily Burnham
Bangor Daily News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly five years after the first of the two “IT” movies became the highest-grossing horror movie of all time, TV producers are ready to revisit Derry, the film’s primary location that Stephen King based on Bangor, with a new series. The series, with a working title...

bangordailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cinema Blend

Adapting Stephen King's Salem’s Lot: The 2004 Miniseries Is One Of The More Underrated Stephen King Remakes

Prior to 2004, every American Stephen King remake had one thing in common: a change in medium. Stories that were originally adapted as big screen movies were either remade as features for the small screen (Trucks and Carrie), turned into a miniseries (The Shining), or re-envisioned as an on-going show (The Dead Zone). On the whole, it’s a good thing, as the variation automatically provided differentiation between the respective cracks at the shared source material.
MOVIES
Z107.3

The TV Show ‘Maine Life’ Pays A Visit To Bangor

Maine Life Media is on the road and on your TV each week. “Maine Life” is a show that highlights all things that make Maine the best place to live & work! Former TV anchor Erin Ovalle, travels all around the Pine Tree State, to celebrate all the cool things that are happening here at home, and when you watch, it can give you some great ideas for places to hit when you hit the open road this summer.
BANGOR, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bangor, ME
Entertainment
City
Bangor, ME
Local
Maine Entertainment
purewow.com

This Liam Neeson Mystery-Thriller Is the #2 Movie on Netflix

For those who loved Liam Neeson in the Taken film series, this newly trending thriller on Netflix will surely be of interest. In 2014, Neeson starred in a neo-noir mystery flick titled A Walk Among the Tombstones, which was based on a 1992 novel of the same name by Lawrence Block. ﻿A Walk Among the Tombstones ﻿was the tenth of Block's novels to feature Matthew Scudder, an ex-NYPD cop who begins working as a private investigator.
MOVIES
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in March 2022

If you’re daunted by the prospect of finding a movie to watch on Amazon Prime Video, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ve assembled a list of the best movies newly added to the streaming service in March 2022. Sometimes the easiest way to find a great film to watch is to rummage through the new additions, and below we’ve got a little something for everyone – there’s a newly released documentary, an inspiring classic, a laugh-out-loud comedy, a sci-fi blockbuster, a little-seen indie, an A-list rom-com and a paperback thriller.
MOVIES
Deadline

Netflix Sets Feature Take Of ‘Irredeemable’ & ‘Incorruptible’ Graphic Novel Series With Jeymes Samuel Directing, Kemp Powers Writing, Jay-Z & James Lassiter Producing

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is developing a live-action feature take of the bestselling Boom! Studios comic series Irredeemable and its sister title Incorruptible with BAFTA-winning The Harder They Fall filmmaker Jeymes Samuel directing, Oscar-nominated scribe Kemp Powers writing and producers Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter and James Lassiter on board. Samuel will also produce. Carter and Lassiter will produce through their overall deal at the streamer with Stephen Christy and Ross Richie from Boom! Studios. Powers and Adam Yoelin will serves as EPs. In the graphic novel series, when the world’s most powerful and beloved superhero, the god-like Plutonian, inexplicably begins slaughtering...
TV SERIES
AM 1390 KRFO

Robert Downey Is Making ‘Sherlock Holmes’ Shows For HBO Max

The Sherlock Holmes franchise, starring Robert Downey Jr. as the iconic private detective and Jude Law as his sidekick Dr. Watson, has been stalled out for several years. The series produced two financially successful movies about a decade ago; the first in 2009 and the sequel, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, in 2011. A third film was supposedly in development, and in fact at one point it even had a scheduled release in December 2020, Obviously, that never happened and to date, the film has never gone into production.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen King
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, March 17

The most-watched movies on Netflix include The Adam Project, A Walk Among the Tombstones, and Shrek. The Adam Project, Netflix's new action comedy from two of its top producers, star Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy (Stranger Things), tallied over 92 million hours viewed in its first weekend of release. according to Netflix's weekly Global Top 10 rankings. That's less than Red Notice and Don't Look Up, Netflix's top 2 movies ever, but more than The Unforgivable, the only other Netflix movie to crack the most-watched list in the past year. So it's on pace to be somewhere around the fifth most-watched Netflix movie in its first four weeks of release ever. Not bad for such a forgettable movie. It's still at No. 1 on Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies list for Thursday, March 17. Other films in the top 5 include Liam Neeson action flick A Walk Among the Tombstones at No. 2, the first two Shrek movies at Nos. 3 and 4, and Gerard Butler action flick London Has Fallen at No. 5. Liam Neeson and Gerard Butler should team up. They could call it Atlantis Has Been Taken, or something like that.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Variety#Canadian#Instagram#The Bangor Public Library
Essence

14 TV Shows To Get Excited About This Spring

From ‘Atlanta’ to ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show,’ Viewers Have A Lot To Look Forward To In The Coming Months. Last week we pushed our clock forward to observe daylight-saving time, which is a sign of the arrival of spring, as well as a new cycle of TV programming featuring people of color.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Creator's Most Acclaimed Movie Being Adapted to TV

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan's crafted some critical darlings on the big screen, and one of his most acclaimed is getting the TV treatment at Fox, Variety reports. Hell or High Water, the 2016 crime drama written by Sheridan and directed by David Mackenzie, stars Ben Foster and Chris Pine as bank-robbing brothers attempting to save their family's land and evade Texas Rangers played by Jeff Bridges, and Gil Birmingham. The film earned four Oscar nominations, getting nods for best picture, best editing, best supporting actor for Bridges and best original screenplay for Sheridan.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Stephen King Praises Ti West's A24 Slasher Movie X

Over the weekend A24 debuted not only their first slasher movie but the first chapter in their first franchise, Ti West's X. A love-letter to both horror movies like The Texas Chain Saw Massacre but also the adult film industry, the film plays with tropes and trappings of the slasher genre and has gone on to critical acclaim, earning a 96% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes along with a "Certified Fresh" distinction. Now another important voice has given their stamp of approval with none other than Stephen King singing the film's praises.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Polygon

The James Bond franchise is getting its own Amazing Race-style show

007’s Road to a Million is a new game show coming to Amazon Prime Video, according to a new story from Variety. The series will be eight episodes long and feature a variety of two-person teams competing in James Bond-like events for $1.3 million (a flat million Pounds in the UK). Contestants will be subjected to a series of intelligence and endurance tests, not unlike those in The Amazing Race. 007’s Road to a Million, however, will take the contestants to some famous locations from Bond’s adventures around the world.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Making of The Godfather Series The Offer Trailer Released by Paramount+

The upcoming TV series about the making of The Godfather has dropped its first trailer! The Offer will take a dramatized look behind the scenes of Frances Ford Coppola's classic crime drama epic, and all the many things that happened to almost make the Oscar-winning film never happen at all. The trailer for The Offer weaves together the worlds of classic Hollywood and the old school mob underworld, as producer Albert S. Ruddy (Miles Teller) tries to walk between both worlds to get Mario Puzo's story onto the screen.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Sherlock Holmes’: Two Spinoff Shows In Development At HBO Max

After his stint as Marvel’s “Iron Man,” Robert Downey Jr. has been progressively moving into the role of producer instead of actor. He’s behind the HBO series “Perry Mason” (a project he was once going to star in) and is now being tasked to develop shows for HBO Max connected to the “Sherlock Holmes” franchise. A third feature film has been delayed multiple times, and Dexter Fletcher (“Rocketman”) was the last director attached to the project.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy