Black Maternal Health Week Begins, Mayor Holt To Raise Awareness

Monday marks the beginning of Black Maternal Health Week.

The CDC says around 700 women die in the US from pregnancy related complications each year.

60% of those were preventable, doctors say.

Doctors also say of those at risk, Black and Native American women are 3 times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt will sign a Proclamation of Recognition to raise awareness Tuesday, in hopes of lowering the number of lives lost.