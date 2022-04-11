ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Maternal Health Week Begins, Mayor Holt To Raise Awareness

 1 day ago
Monday marks the beginning of Black Maternal Health Week.

The CDC says around 700 women die in the US from pregnancy related complications each year.

60% of those were preventable, doctors say.

Doctors also say of those at risk, Black and Native American women are 3 times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt will sign a Proclamation of Recognition to raise awareness Tuesday, in hopes of lowering the number of lives lost.

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

