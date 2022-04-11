ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

The Apple Museum Tech Enthusiasts Need To Know About

By Sanjiv Sathiah
SlashGear
SlashGear
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

A unique and unofficial Apple museum will...

www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Related
Engadget

Adobe makes it easier to collaborate on video production thanks to Frame.io

Remote collaboration on video has been virtually necessary for some producers since the pandemic began, and Adobe thinks it can help. The company has added Frame.io collaboration tools for Creative Cloud subscribers to help Premiere Pro and After Effects users share work and obtain feedback. You can upload up to 100GB to a dedicated space where colleagues can download in-progress edits, provide time-stamped commentary (including drawings) and approve changes.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Apple's iPad Air 4 crashes to record-low price in fantastic deal at Amazon

Thanks to the recent release of the iPad Air 5, Amazon now has a fantastic deal on Apple's slightly older (but still great) iPad Air 4. You can get this 2020 iPad on sale for $469.99 (was $599) when you apply an additional $66.78 coupon at checkout. That's a total savings of $129 and the lowest price we've ever seen for the powerful tablet.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Apple's 10.2-inch iPad with 256GB storage falls to a new Amazon low

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. With an improved camera, boosted performance and excellent battery life, Apple's 2021...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Need To Know#Museum
CNET

iOS 15.4: The New Features You'll Want on Your iPhone

Have you downloaded Apple's latest iPhone update? iOS 15.4 has been out and available to the public for a couple weeks, and if you haven't yet installed the new mobile operating system, you're missing out on a slew of useful features. iOS 15.4 brings the long-awaited Universal Control, Face ID that works while you're wearing a mask, 37 new emoji and bolstered privacy measures to your iPhone (and iPad through iPadOS 15.4).
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Technology
yankodesign.com

Top 10 Apple MagSafe accessories that are the ultimate upgrade for your iPhone

The arrival of the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro models was accompanied by the reinvention and return of MagSafe, and it became an instant hit! There is a great sense of satisfaction, in my opinion, to have things just stick to your phone. Be it a pair of earphones (maybe that’ll be the next generation of AirPods) or have your phone just conveniently stick to a charging pad – it’s almost like magic! The reintroduction of the MagSafe led to a whole new world of accessories being unleashed! Designers and creatives were racing to create a whole range of products for the repurposed MagSafe. And we’ve been loving every bit of it! From a UFO-inspired MagSafe charger to a MagSafe car mount that doubles up as an air freshener – there’s a MagSafe accessory out there for your every need. And, we’ve curated a bunch of products that we truly believe are worth buying and investing in. This army of accessories will truly amp up your Apple experience!
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Apple is striking out with the 5G iPhone SE, but 'services' and the iPhone 13 are performing well

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Thanks primarily to the insanely popular iPhone 13 family, Apple had a very solid year in the always crowded and competitive mobile industry in 2021, narrowing the gap to arch-rival Samsung while easily keeping Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo at bay as the world's second-largest smartphone vendor.
CELL PHONES
The Next Web

Everything you need to know about the high tech tires of tomorrow

While most of our attention focuses on the body and engine of the car, the functionality and efficacy of tires are equally important. Technology, materials science, and engineering are creating longer-lasting, more resilient, more sustainable tires. Let’s take a look at some of the latest trends:. Airless. The SMART...
CARS
WDEF

TECH BYTE: Samsung Announces Self-Repair Program

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — You can now be your own handyman – or handymandy – when it comes to your smartphone. Samsung has announced a new self-repair program, which launches this summer. There’s no reason to bring your phone to someone for repairs if you can fix...
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Elon Musk Offers Long-Awaited Update On Production Of Tesla's Cybertruck

Tesla chief Elon Musk has announced that the long-delayed Cybertruck will finally enter production next year. However, he didn't confirm if the updated production timeline also means buyers on the pre-order list will get their hands on the angular electric vehicle in 2023. Taking the stage at Tesla's Cyber Rodeo opening party for the Giga Texas factory, Musk also revealed some hardware updates for the Cybertruck. The door handles are gone, which might sound like a worrying omission, but Musk promises that the car will know when users are around, apparently using the same camera-powered environmental awareness tech that is already available on Tesla cars with features like Sentry mode.
ECONOMY
Apple Insider

Apple Store opening in Wuhan teased with wallpaper release

Apple is preparing to open its Apple Store in Wuhan, China, promoting the upcoming launch with the release of a new wallpaper. An update to Apple's retail pages for Apple Wuhan lists the store as "Upcoming." While there is no official launch date released yet, the changes to the listing indicates that a formal opening of the store could happen within a month or two, or even within weeks.
RETAIL
CNET

iOS 15.4 Is Here: All the Best Features in the New iPhone Update

Apple's iOS 15.4 is now available to download on your iPhone, as the tech giant previewed at its "Peek Performance" event last week. (iOS 15.4 will come preloaded on the green iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, as well as the latest iPhone SE.) The operating system update brings AirTag antistalking alerts, a gender-neutral voice option for Siri, new emoji, updates to Face ID and the long-awaited Universal Control to iPhones, and the same features come to iPads via iPadOS 15.4.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Apple’s newest store in South Korea now open [Gallery]

A couple of days ago, Apple shared some photos of its newest Myeongdong store in South Korea. Now, starting this Saturday, it’s receiving customers for the first time. This Apple Store is the largest in the country. This new retail is no stranger for 9to5Mac readers as we covered...
BUSINESS
The Verge

Spotify adds live audio programs and rebrands Greenroom app as Spotify Live

Spotify is rebranding its Greenroom live audio app as Spotify Live and will bring its features into the main Spotify app, the company announced Tuesday. Spotify Live will be available as both a standalone app and a livestream feature in the main app. At present, the main app will include select live content from original programming, and the standalone Spotify Live app will be open to all independent creators.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Apple could be about to reveal first hints of its augmented reality headset, rumour claims

Apple could soon reveal the first hints at a whole new kind of product, a report has claimed.The company has long been said to be working on an augmented or mixed reality headset, which would allow people to overlay digital information on top of the real world. Rumours and hints have suggested that the project is a major undertaking within Apple, with a view to releasing the product in the next year or so.But Apple has never publicly commented on those rumours, let alone given out any information on what it might be planning. While Tim Cook has hinted that...
ELECTRONICS
AFP

Apple chief Cook takes App Store battle to Washington

Apple head Tim Cook attacked moves to regulate his company's App Store in a rare speech in Washington on Tuesday, arguing that new rules could threaten iPhone users' privacy. "That means data hungry companies would be able to avoid our privacy rules, and once again track our users against their will," Cook added.
TECHNOLOGY
SlashGear

SlashGear

42K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy