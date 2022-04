The Southeast of Saline softball team collected a clean sweep of the Abilene Cowgirls on Friday to make it a perfect 6-0 start to the season with wins of 9-2 and 9-7. The Lady Trojan bats picked up right where they left off in Republic County, striking for four quick runs in the first inning of game one and adding insurance in the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth during a ten-hit outing.

ABILENE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO