THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville High School football’s top dog is leaving the Rose City. Zach Grage is leaving his post as the head football coach of the Thomasville Bulldogs. Grage is now heading to Lowndes County as the new head football coach and director of football operations. He will be the fourth Lowndes head coach in the last 30 years and the tenth head coach in the 56-year history of the program.

THOMASVILLE, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO