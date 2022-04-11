ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested after stabbing victim in Downtown Fort Myers

 1 day ago
DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man was arrested Monday afternoon after he stabbed a man in the stomach early Sunday morning in Downtown Fort Myers.

William Kenney, 51, is facing an aggravated battery with a deadly weapon charge after he stabbed a victim in the stomach with a knife near Dean Street and First Street.

According to FMPD, the man was trying to break up a disturbance with a group of people, when he was then slashed in the abdomen.

He was able to walk into a nearby bar and call 911.

He was transported to Gulf Coast Hospital.

