Saint Anthony's announces pact with SSM Health

By Ron DeBrock
 1 day ago
OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony's Health Center in Alton has announced a new strategic affiliation with SSM Health, a Catholic health care system based in the St. Louis area. (OSF Saint Anthony's)

ALTON — OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton has announced a new strategic affiliation with SSM Health, a Catholic health care system based in the St. Louis area.

“Hospital and healthcare providers can no longer operate in silos and must be willing to embrace meaningful collaboration that will result in availability of high quality, sustainable health care across their communities,” said OSF Saint Anthony’s President Jerry Rumph.

According to Rumph, the strategic affiliation brings an expanded network of specialty and subspecialty physicians to Saint Anthony's. One of the first collaborations is the addition of Dr. Sridhar Kumar, an SLUCare cardiologist at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital who will become chief of Cardiology Services at OSF Saint Anthony’s.

“Dr. Kumar will oversee a wide range of cardiac interventions, including state-of-the-art treatments, invasive and non-invasive testing, and medical management of heart failure and vascular diseases," Rumph said. "He also brings unique experience with adult congenital heart conditions and has spent decades performing interventional cardiac procedures.”

Officials at OSF Saint Anthony’s and SSM Health said they are excited about the new affiliation and are developing more opportunities to add medical specialties to the Riverbend. The new affiliation provides OSF Saint Anthony’s patients who require a higher level of care with access to SSM Health medical experts and state of the art facilities with the latest technologies and procedures.

“SSM Health has a 150-year history of providing exceptional health care to the community," said Jeremy Fotheringham, president of SSM Health in St. Louis and Academics, said. "We’re proud to partner with OSF Saint Anthony’s allowing for even greater access to high-level cardiac care in the Alton community.”

OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center is a 49-bed acute care hospital in Alton and home to the OSF Moeller Cancer Center. It provides 24-hour access to a physician-staffed emergency department in addition to cardiovascular, neurology, pulmonology, surgical and rehabilitation services.

OSF Saint Anthony’s is part of OSF HealthCare's integrated health system of 15 hospitals in Illinois and Michigan operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of Saint Francis.

SSM Health is a Catholic, not-for-profit health system with nearly 40,000 employees and more than 11,000 providers. SSM Health in St. Louis operates eight hospitals, six urgent care locations, four SSM Health Express Clinics and more than 40 medical offices. For more information, visit ssmhealth.com or find SSM Health on Facebook or Twitter.

Comments / 2

