WATCH: Governor Abbott in El Paso

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Governor Greg Abbott will deliver remarks at the Texas Border Sheriffs Coalition Spring Meeting.

The Governor is discussing the state’s ongoing border security efforts and how Texas is helping local law enforcement.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.