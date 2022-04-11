ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

WATCH: Governor Abbott in El Paso

 1 day ago

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Governor Greg Abbott will deliver remarks at the Texas Border Sheriffs Coalition Spring Meeting.

The Governor is discussing the state’s ongoing border security efforts and how Texas is helping local law enforcement.

