Blair County, PA

‘Don’t Drink and Drive’ DUI Task Force to patrol Blair County

By Rian Bossler
 1 day ago

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Blair County DUI Task Force officers will be taking to area roads in Blair County for the third time this year.

The task force will be making themselves known through check points, roving patrols and/or mobile awareness in an effort to make roadways safer ahead of the Easter holiday weekend.

If you plan on enjoying some alcoholic beverages this week, here are some tips:

  • Avoid Drunk Driving Altogether and DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE!
  • Before drinking, designate a sober (non-drinking) driver.
  • If you’re impaired, use a taxi or Uber, call a sober friend or family member to get home safely.
  • If you see a drunk driver on the road, don’t hesitate to contact 911!
  • If you know someone who is about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to safely get to where they are going.
  • Remember, Friends don’t let friends drive impaired!
3 arrested for DUI after Blair Co. Task Force patrol

The task force also reminds drivers to wear seatbelts, move over for emergency vehicles, allow enough driving time to avoid being rushed and know if your prescription medication affects your ability to drive.

More information about drunk driving can be found by clicking on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) graphic below:

