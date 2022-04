A very long and bizarre Kalamazoo tradition continues this June. Here's all of the info you need for Do-Dah Parade 2022. The Do-Dah Parade hit some bumps in the road during the pandemic. But the annual Kalamazoo tradition is back and better than ever. Our radio group has been a part of this hilarious community event since 1984. That's more than 35 years of taking our laughter to the streets of downtown Kalamazoo. The famous, or should I say infamous Do-Dah parade will be Saturday, June 4th, 2022 beginning at 11 AM. Watching the parade is free of charge.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO