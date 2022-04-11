ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin State Patrol now recruiting troopers, inspectors

Application window opens April 11, 2022, for next class of officers. The Wisconsin State Patrol is looking for the next generation of committed law enforcement officers to join the 68th Recruit Class. “It is our mission to continually grow and diversify our team of dedicated, hard-working troopers and inspectors....

