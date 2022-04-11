Wisconsin State Patrol now recruiting troopers, inspectors

Mack was part of the 141st cadet class and Sisca was part of the 161st cadet class, since the beginning of their careers they worked Patrol Section of Troop K, Philadelphia. Harrisburg, PA- Today it was announced that two Pennsylvania State Troopers died in a car crash earlier today. The crash happened at I-95 South in Philadelphia City. The accident also took the life of a pedestrian at the time of the crash. The troopers were dispatched to help a man who was walking on I-95 South when a female suspect tried to drive past the scene and the failed trial ended up being a fatal crash killing all three victims. “Our department is heartbroken with the tragedy that occurred early this morning in Philadelphia,” said Colonel Evanchick. “We ask our fellow Pennsylvanians to keep the families of our troopers and the pedestrian in their thoughts. This is an extremely difficult time.” in a press release.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 22 DAYS AGO