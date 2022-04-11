ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo cops who shoved 75-year-old BLM protester cleared of wrongdoing

By Joshua Rhett Miller
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

Two Buffalo police officers caught on camera shoving an elderly protester to the ground — fracturing his skull — have been cleared of wrongdoing in the incident.

A state arbitrator ruled Friday that Officers Aaron Torgalski and Robert McCabe didn’t violate department use-of-force guidelines when they pushed longtime activist Martin Gugino, 75, to the ground during a George Floyd protest outside City Hall in June 2020, the Buffalo News reported .

Torgalski and McCabe were suspended without pay and faced felony second-degree assault charges, but a grand jury declined to indict them in February.

Video of the encounter showed the officers yell at Gugino to move away from City Hall after a curfew went into effect before one cop pushed him, causing him to fall backward and slam his head into the pavement. He spent about a month in the hospital recovering from a fractured skull and brain injury.

The officers testified before an arbitrator that they were trying to protect themselves at the time and denied trying to hurt Gugino. Arbitrator Jeffrey Selchick ruled the use of force was “absolutely legitimate” and that Gugino was “definitely not an innocent bystander,” the Buffalo News reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tTTBQ_0f5im6i900 A state arbitrator ruled that Officers Aaron Torgalski and Robert McCabe didn’t violate department use-of-force guidelines when they pushed Martin Gugino.Erie County DA/EPA

“There is no persuasive evidence, particularly when the [footage] is reviewed in its various frames, that the [officers] sought to push or drive Gugino to the ground,” Selchick wrote.

Gugino likely lost his balance because he was carrying items in both hands, his age or shock that the cops tried to push him away, Selchick determined.

Torgalski also testified he was concerned Gugino was getting close to his service weapon and was worried about catching COVID-19 from the protester.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VR2Rx_0f5im6i900
Video of the encounter showed the officers yell at Martin Gugino to move away from City Hall after a curfew went into effect.WBFO via REUTERS TV https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44HShv_0f5im6i900 One cop is seen pushing Martin Gugino, causing him to fall backward and slam his head into the pavement.WBFO via REUTERS TV https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FB0KT_0f5im6i900
Martin Gugino spent about a month in the hospital recovering from a fractured skull and brain injury.Mike Desmond/WBFO NPR/AFP via Getty Images

“Something wasn’t right and I don’t know what this gentleman is capable of, but something [was] off about the situation that makes you feel uneasy,” Torgalski reportedly testified. “I steadied my right arm and attempted to get him out of my space and push him away.”

The suspended cops were put back on the city payroll 30 days after the incident, which went viral on social media. They’ll be reinstated to full duty on Monday, the newspaper reported.

An attorney for Gugino, who has sued the city , said the arbitrator’s ruling did not come as a surprise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CWCAs_0f5im6i900
Martin Gugino said he went to City Hall to voice his displeasure over a curfew imposed by Mayor Byron Brown during Black Lives Matter protests.Facebook

“We are not aware of any case where this arbitrator has ruled against on-duty police officers, so his ruling here on behalf of the police was not only expected by us, but was certainly expected by the union and city who selected and paid him,” attorney Melissa Wischerath said. “His decision has absolutely no bearing on the pending lawsuit.”

Gugino, for his part, has said he went to City Hall to voice his displeasure over a curfew imposed by Mayor Byron Brown during Black Lives Matter protests.

“The point was suppressing dissent … a peaceful protest … and you can’t do that,” Gugino told the Buffalo News last year. “So I went there to talk to the policemen.”

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

79-Year-Old Atlanta Woman Who Was Shoved In Front Of Car Dies; Accused Rearrested

A 79-year-old woman, who was pushed in front of a car by another woman following an argument, has died. The accused, identified as 69-year-old Gloria Jean Franklin, was charged with voluntary manslaughter following the death. Jacqueline Mixon of Atlanta died last Friday, ten days after the incident occurred in the...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC New York

76-Year-Old Ambushed by NYC Sidewalk Groper, Then Shoved: Cops

Police are looking for a man they say sneaked up behind a 76-year-old in the Bronx and groped her aggressively before shoving her to the ground last week, officials say. The woman was on West Mount Eden Avenue around 7 p.m. Thursday when she was attacked from behind. She screamed for help, which is when she got pushed.
BRONX, NY
Chicago Sun-Times

Family of Adam Toledo files wrongful death lawsuit as top prosecutor decides no charges will be filed against cop who shot 13-year-old

The family of Adam Toledo filed a wrongful death lawsuit Tuesday against the city and the Chicago police officer who shot and killed the 13-year-old last year during a foot chase in Little Village. Officer Eric Stillman “unreasonably failed to issue clear, direct commands that would have de-escalated and slowed...
CHICAGO, IL
KOMO News

Man who hit cop with bat during Seattle protest sentenced

SEATTLE (AP) — Prosecutors say a 20-year-old man who hit a Seattle police officer on the head with an aluminum baseball bat during a 2020 demonstration calling for an end to racial injustice has been sentenced to five years in prison. The Seattle Times reports the King County Prosecuting...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
The Independent

Mother of girl, 12, who shot cousin then herself on Instagram Live denies police claim it was a murder-suicide

The mother of a 12-year-old girl who reportedly shot her cousin and then herself with a gun in St Louis in the early hours of Monday morning has denied a police characterisation of the act as a murder-suicide. The entire event was broadcast on Instagram Live. “(Paris) dropped the gun, and it fell, and it went off to my knowledge,” the girl’s mother Shanise Harvey told KSDK in St Louis. “And then when she picked it up, she picked it up by the barrel and it went off. That’s all I know... It was not a suicide. It was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Byron Brown
The Independent

Man who abducted 26 children in America’s biggest kidnapping in 1976 may be released

After 17 unsuccessful attempts, a California man who kidnapped 26 children on a school bus in 1976 has been recommended for parole.When Frederick Newhall Woods and two other gunmen hijacked the school bus in Chowchilla, California, it was considered the biggest kidnapping in US history.After hijacking the bus, which returning from a summer field trip at the Chowchilla fairgrounds swimming pool, Woods and his friends James and Richard Schoenfeld transferred the 26 children and their driver into vans and drove them 12 hours away in the dark to a location where, CBS News reported, they were held captive underground in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Female Gang Member Allegedly Lured Teens Into Woods and Had Them Killed After They Flashed Gang Signs Online

A New York woman is being accused of inviting a group of teen boys to the woods on Long Island, where they were beaten to death, People reports. The incident unfolded in 2017, when the now-21-year-old woman and alleged MS-13 associate, Leniz Escobar, asked five teens—Alexander Ruiz, Michael Lopez, Justin Llivicura, Jorge Tigre, and Jefferson Villalobos—if they wanted to smoke weed in the woods, WNYW reports. That’s when over a dozen MS-13 gang members allegedly descended upon the boys and started beating and attacking them with machetes, knives, and tree limbs. Four of the teens died.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blm#Caught On Camera#The Buffalo News
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Police searching for missing 17-year-old

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are searching for missing 17-year-old Paris Munn. Munn was last seen Thursday on Ivy Street, according to BPD. She’s described as a black female, stands at 5’4″ and has peach hair. She was last seen wearing light blue pants and a dark blue top with white lettering “love” on […]
BUFFALO, NY
Black Enterprise

Update: Report Says 14-Year-Old Missouri Teen’s Harness Was In ‘Locked Position’ When He Fell

An accident report has been filed in the death of a Missouri teenager who fell to his death from an amusement park ride in Florida last week. BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported that 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who was visiting Orlando’s Icon Park with his football team, died from his injuries after a fatal plunge from the Free Fall drop tower last Thursday.
ORLANDO, FL
BET

Man Charged With Fatally Shooting His Former Girlfriend Outside Of Her Job

A man has been charged with killing his ex-girlfriend over an alleged domestic dispute. According to WABC-TV, Quay-Sean Hines, 30, is accused of fatally shooting his former girlfriend, Amelia Laguerre, 33. On April 2, Nassau County Police claim Laguerre was leaving work in New Hyde Park, New York, Hines “came up behind her, shot at her ten times, strangled her nine times.”
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
Miami Herald

Teens tried placing gun back in safe, then one was shot and killed, Missouri cops say

Two 14-year-old boys were trying to put a gun back in a safe when one of the teens was shot and killed, Missouri authorities say. Deputies were called to the rural Butler home on Friday, March 11, and found the teenager on the kitchen floor, according to a March 15 news release. Deputies went to provide first aid, but the boy was already dead.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Teen died experimenting with drugs at friend’s house, Missouri cops say. Two charged

Months after a 13-year-old was found dead at a friend’s house in Missouri, police say two adult men have been charged with endangering the welfare of two children. Police were called to the Washington home on Sunday, Aug. 29 and told that the boy was unresponsive, according to a March 22 Facebook post. When officers arrived, they found Zackary A. Foster dead in an upstairs bedroom.
PUBLIC SAFETY
musictimes.com

Baby Cino Predicted Death Months Before Being Shot Leaving Miami Jail

Baby Cino, an aspiring rapper, was shot and killed just hours after being released from a Miami prison. However, it appeared that he had already prophesied his demise. Last Wednesday, the rapper, whose actual name is Timothy Starks, was riding in his red Nissan when he was ambushed by a shooter in another automobile.
MIAMI, FL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy