ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

2 dead, 10 hurt in ‘targeted’ shooting at crowded Iowa nightclub: cops

By Joshua Rhett Miller
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

Two people were killed and 10 others wounded in a “targeted” shooting inside a packed Iowa nightclub, police said.

Investigators believe two male suspects squeezed off up to two dozen shots inside the Taboo Nightclub & Lounge at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman told reporters Sunday .

“This is another mindless and senseless gun-related incident involving a reckless disregard for human life,” Jerman said. “I remain livid and angered at the continued and blatant disregard and lack of respect for human life that continues.”

A man and a woman were killed during the shooting, which occurred inside the club while up to 150 people were inside, Jerman said. The victims were not immediately identified.

Ten other victims who were wounded by gunfire were hospitalized with injuries ranging from life-threatening to minor, Jerman said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hcl9W_0f5ilw3700 Investigators believe two male suspects squeezed off up to two dozen shots inside the Taboo Nightclub & Lounge at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.KCRG https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lza4b_0f5ilw3700
A man and a woman were killed and 10 others were wounded.KCRG

One of the victims was targeted in the attack, according to the police chief. No arrests had been announced as of early Monday and a Cedar Rapids police spokesman told The Post he had no additional information to provide.

Investigators were working to identify a possible motive in shooting. The suspects likely fled as patrons panicked over the gunfire bolted from the club, Jerman said.

The club was hosting a 90s theme party at the time, KCCI reported , citing social media posts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W9T5o_0f5ilw3700
Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman said he was “livid and angered at the continued and blatant disregard and lack of respect for human life that continues.”Savannah Blake/The Gazette via AP https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OKFBd_0f5ilw3700 Police say one of the victims was targeted in the attack.Savannah Blake/The Gazette via AP

Some residents said they were shocked by the mass shooting in the eastern Iowa city of roughly 130,000 people.

“It just sucks because it never used to be like this,” resident Marcus Pryor told KCRG . “It makes you not even want to do any activities out here like that. I’ve got kids out here, so it just sucks.”

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-IA, acknowledged the “awful news” in a tweet Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cvmxG_0f5ilw3700 Residents said they were shocked by the mass shooting in the city of roughly 130,000 people.Savannah Blake/The Gazette via AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cKWSQ_0f5ilw3700 No arrests had been announced as of early Monday.Savannah Blake/The Gazette via AP

“Violence is never the answer,” Grassley wrote . “Praying for the families of the victims & for swift healing for the wounded.”

Investigators were interviewing witnesses Sunday and anyone with information about the shooting should call Cedar Rapids police at 319-286-5491.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Florida nightclub shooting: 50 dead after 'terror attack' at Orlando LGBT club Pulse

At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a "domestic terrorism incident" at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Police say an officer working as a security guard inside the Pulse nightclub exchanged fire with the suspect at about 2am local time (7am UK time), before a hostage situation developed, a team of officers entered the club and shot dead the gunman.Follow the latest live updates herePolice identified the attacker as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida – more than 100 miles away from Pulse. His family is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTTS

Shooting at Springfield Nightclub

Springfield Police responded to a shooting at a Springfield nightclub early Sunday morning. Officers were called to a report of gunshots at the True Empire club on South Scenic. When they arrived on the scene around 3:30 am, they found a large gathering of people and damage to the building.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
NECN

Man Seriously Hurt in Brockton Shooting

A man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Brockton Tuesday. Brockton police said it happened on East Street just before 5 p.m. A suspect vehicle was last seen driving south on East Street. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call...
BROCKTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Cedar Rapids, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
104.5 KDAT

College Town In Iowa Named ‘Ugliest’ In The Entire State

Iowa sure is Beautiful, but a website called travel.alot.com decided that despite Iowa's beauty it had to find the ugliest town in the state. This article actually highlights the ugliest town/city in every state and is ruthless with their picks. I was not expecting this college town to be on...
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Grassley
Law & Crime

‘It’s Just Halo’: 3 Sisters Sentenced to Prison for Conspiracy to Shoot One of Their Ex-Partners Over Child Custody Dispute

Three Oklahoma sisters were recently sentenced to prison over a plot to shoot one of their ex-partners because of a child custody dispute. Tierzah Mapson, 29, gave birth to the child in question in 2013. In 2014, a North Carolina court gave her physical custody with the father granted visitation rights subject to amendment by both parties.
TULSA, OK
WWL-TV

Man on life support after shooting at Kenner nightclub

KENNER, La. — Kenner police are investigating a shooting that happened just after 3 a.m. Sunday, where a 27-year-old Laplace man was shot in the head. Police said the victim allegedly got into an argument with the suspect and his wife adjacent to the parking lot of the Mazaj Café on 3244 Georgia Ave.
KENNER, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nightclub#A Man And A Woman#The Post
KCAU 9 News

Iowa shooting victim returns home

DES MOINES, Iowa – Kemery Ortega is back home with her family nearly three weeks after she was shot in the head outside East High School. “I’ve been waiting for it the longest time,” Ortega said. “I completely forgot about how it felt to be back at home and it feels nice.”  Doctors didn’t know […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Cedar Rapids Nightclub Shooter Says He’s Father of Victim’s Child

In the story of the shooting that took place at Taboo Nightclub & Lounge in downtown Cedar Rapids this weekend, another development was reported this afternoon. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that Timothy Liddell Rush, 32, shot both Nicole Owens, 35, and another man. The man suffered serious injuries, while Owens died. Rush reportedly fathered a child with Owens. The two had the child in 2021, and Rush also stated he once worked at the club.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
12 News

4 shootings leave 2 dead, several hurt in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Multiple shootings that happened overnight in Phoenix left two people dead and one person injured, officials said. The shootings all happened at separate locations across the city within an hour of each one. The Phoenix Police Department responded to shots being fired near 19th Avenue and Roeser...
PHOENIX, AZ
US News and World Report

Police: 1 Dead, 1 Hurt in Shooting Near Light Rail Station

TUKWILA, Wash. (AP) — One man was killed and another hurt in a shooting near a light rail train station south of Seattle, police said. Tukwila police said on Twitter the shooting was reported around 3:20 p.m. Thursday near the Tukwila International Blvd Light Rail Station. Police said officers found one man dead and another man was taken to a hospital.
TUKWILA, WA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy