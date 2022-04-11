2 dead, 10 hurt in ‘targeted’ shooting at crowded Iowa nightclub: cops

Two people were killed and 10 others wounded in a “targeted” shooting inside a packed Iowa nightclub, police said.

Investigators believe two male suspects squeezed off up to two dozen shots inside the Taboo Nightclub & Lounge at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman told reporters Sunday .

“This is another mindless and senseless gun-related incident involving a reckless disregard for human life,” Jerman said. “I remain livid and angered at the continued and blatant disregard and lack of respect for human life that continues.”

A man and a woman were killed during the shooting, which occurred inside the club while up to 150 people were inside, Jerman said. The victims were not immediately identified.

Ten other victims who were wounded by gunfire were hospitalized with injuries ranging from life-threatening to minor, Jerman said.

Investigators believe two male suspects squeezed off up to two dozen shots inside the Taboo Nightclub & Lounge at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.KCRGA man and a woman were killed and 10 others were wounded.KCRG

One of the victims was targeted in the attack, according to the police chief. No arrests had been announced as of early Monday and a Cedar Rapids police spokesman told The Post he had no additional information to provide.

Investigators were working to identify a possible motive in shooting. The suspects likely fled as patrons panicked over the gunfire bolted from the club, Jerman said.

The club was hosting a 90s theme party at the time, KCCI reported , citing social media posts.

Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman said he was “livid and angered at the continued and blatant disregard and lack of respect for human life that continues.”Savannah Blake/The Gazette via APPolice say one of the victims was targeted in the attack.Savannah Blake/The Gazette via AP

Some residents said they were shocked by the mass shooting in the eastern Iowa city of roughly 130,000 people.

“It just sucks because it never used to be like this,” resident Marcus Pryor told KCRG . “It makes you not even want to do any activities out here like that. I’ve got kids out here, so it just sucks.”

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-IA, acknowledged the “awful news” in a tweet Sunday.

Residents said they were shocked by the mass shooting in the city of roughly 130,000 people.Savannah Blake/The Gazette via APNo arrests had been announced as of early Monday.Savannah Blake/The Gazette via AP

“Violence is never the answer,” Grassley wrote . “Praying for the families of the victims & for swift healing for the wounded.”

Investigators were interviewing witnesses Sunday and anyone with information about the shooting should call Cedar Rapids police at 319-286-5491.