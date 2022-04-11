Blue Jays fan arrested for punching cop on Opening Day

Some Blue Jays fans were a little too pumped up for the team’s first Opening Day since 2019.

A 27-year-old Toronto woman is facing charges after punching a police officer at Rogers Centre, according to Toronto’s CTV News. On Saturday, police said the woman was arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer and being intoxicated in a public space.

Nearby fans in the 500 level at the stadium captured the incident on camera, which showed the woman getting pinned to the concrete stairs and handcuffed by multiple police officers.

According to CTV News, police said a woman and man were involved in a physical altercation with several other patrons at the game and were asked to leave the stadium due to disorderly behavior. That’s when the woman subsequently punched the officer in the face, police said. No injuries were reported.

In videos from the incident, the woman can be seen walking down the stairs when she appears to get pushed by a man walking behind her.

A fan can be heard saying afterwards, “the weirdest part is that he pushed her.”

Const. Edward Parks told CBC News on Saturday that the man is not facing charges , and acknowledged social media videos of the incident.

The Blue Jays, meanwhile, pulled off a 10-8 comeback win against the Rangers behind Teoscar Hernandez, who scored the winning run in front of a sold-out crowd at Rogers Centre.

Toronto hosted its first home opener since 2019, as COVID-19 restrictions forced the Blue Jays to play the entire 2020 season and most of 2021 in Dunedin, Fla., and Buffalo, NY.

