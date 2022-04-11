Adorable Grand Junction Home Has Two Kitchens + Cozy Backyard

Colorado is full of really neat must-see hidden gems that most don't know about. One example is "Rainbow Falls," ever been?. The historic Rainbow Falls is a waterfall that can be found in Manito Springs, Colorado, on Fountain Creek. Along with the Rainbow Falls name, a handful of people know it as "Graffiti Falls" because of all of the graffiti art that has been done on the walls around it. Although interestingly enough, there is a warning right on El Paso County's website warning people that spray painting is not allowed and violators will be ticketed. Some of the art is neat, but a lot of it is just people writing stuff on these beautiful rocks and it looks pretty trashy so that's probably why they're cracking down. Some of the art does make it very colorful though.

COLORADO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO