Elon Musk wants to let Twitter’s premium subscribers pay with dogecoin

By Ariel Zilber
New York Post
 1 day ago

Elon Musk wants users of Twitter’s premium subscription service to have the option to pay the monthly fee using dogecoin.

Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX chief who recently bought a 9.2% stake in Twitter , has floated possible improvements to the social media platform using his own account.

One of Musk’s trial balloons is to make Twitter Blue, the platform’s first subscription service, ad-free.

“Maybe even an option to pay in Doge?” Musk, who is a fan of the meme cryptocurrency, tweeted.

Musk has repeatedly touted Dogecoin in recent months , once referring to himself as “The Dogefather” and infamously referencing the meme token during his appearance on “Saturday Night Live” last year .

Dogecoin, the meme-inspired cryptocurrency, was started as a joke in 2013 as a way to make fun of the hype around bitcoin.

The digital currency features the face of the Shiba Inu dog from the viral “Doge” meme as its logo and namesake.

Now the quirky digital token has exploded into the center of the trillion-dollar crypto market. It is currently the 11th most valuable cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of more than $18.7 billion, according to CoinMarketCap .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x6e2c_0f5ilSlR00
The value of Dogecoin, the meme-based cryptocurrency, slid over the weekend.NurPhoto via Getty Images

Musk also floated other suggestions for Twitter Blue.

“Everyone who signs up for Twitter Blue (ie pays $3/month) should get an authentication checkmark,” he tweeted.

“Price should probably be ~$2/month, but paid 12 months up front & account doesn’t get checkmark for 60 days (watch for CC chargebacks) & suspended with no refund if used for scam/spam,” he said.

“And no ads. The power of corporations to dictate policy is greatly enhanced if Twitter depends on advertising money to survive,” he added.

Musk then suggested that the price of Twitter Blue, which is only available in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, “should be proportionate to affordability & in local currency.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=471TGk_0f5ilSlR00 Musk suggested slashing the price of the monthly fee for Twitter Blue, which is only available in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

Musk’s electric car maker, Tesla, announced earlier this year that it would begin accepting Dogecoin in sales of merchandise and other products .

In January, Musk’s announcement sent the value of Dogecoin surging. This time around, however, it doesn’t appear to have helped.

Dogecoin traded 1.5% lower in the 24 hours leading up to Monday morning as digital coins continued their slide.

Musk spent the weekend tweeting several proposed changes to Twitter — just days after it was learned that he purchased a 9.2% stake in the company.

Musk tweeted that San Francisco’s homeless should move into Twitter’s headquarters in the heart of downtown, noting that the company’s staff are primarily working remote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wAxyC_0f5ilSlR00
Musk has frequently touted Dogecoin on social media.Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Tesla and SpaceX boss, who reversed his decision to join the board of directors, tweeted and then deleted several posts over the weekend, including one that read: “Is Twitter dying?”

Musk also tweeted a suggestion that the company change its name by removing the “w” from “Twitter.”

The bizarre tweetstorm and the decision not to join the board has ignited speculation that Musk could buy up more shares and exceed the 14.9% threshold that he had committed to when filing his SEC disclosure forms.

In revised disclosure forms, the company said that “[Musk] may express his views to the Board… and/or the public through social media or other channels with respect to the Issuer’s business, products and service offerings.”

Vice

Twitter Loses Elon Musk the Board Member, Regains Elon Musk the Shitposter

The world’s richest shitposter made it about four days before deciding that he wanted to be able to tweet whatever he wants and take over whatever company he should choose. On Saturday morning, mere days after Twitter revealed Elon Musk would join the company’s board, Musk informed Twitter that he would not be joining after all, CEO Parag Agrawal said in a statement shared publicly on Sunday night.
BUSINESS
