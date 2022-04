MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Since Neal Brown became WVU’s head coach in 2019, Leddie Brown has been the most consistent contributor on the Mountaineer roster. In three seasons, Brown accounted for 46 percent of the carries for WVU, 64 percent of the team’s rushing yards and 56 percent of their rushing touchdowns. Brown is preparing for the professional ranks, leaving four candidates in the mix to tote the ball this fall.

