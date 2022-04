With the first live evaluation period taking place this past weekend, numerous big time players were out in full force. One of those players who made a name for himself over the weekend was 2024 guard Paul McNeil Jr. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard plays for Garner Roads 16U on the AAU circuit and Rockingham (N.C.) Richmond County High and has already taken an unofficial visit to North Carolina. Playing in the Adidas 3SSB event in Indianapolis, McNeil put on multiple big time performances. 247Sports national writer Eric Bossi gave his thoughts on the rising junior. For our final game of the weekend, we dropped...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO