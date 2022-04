Burgers are my all-time favourite food, so I had to go when I heard The Loyalist had the best burgers in Chicago. It didn't let me down. This is without a doubt the finest burger I've ever had in my life. Such a distinct flavour. It isn't overly heavy. It shouldn't be too bright. Not only was the burger wonderful, but so were the drinks and snacks. The setting is attractive and ideal for any occasion. Furthermore, the service was exceptional.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO