ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rose, NY

North Rose Man Accused of Robbery and Burglary

By News Staff
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 1 day ago

A North Rose man has been arrested on robbery and burglary charges in Wayne County. Isoph Lormil is accused of entering...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 2

Related
KSNT News

Man accused of multiple Topeka burglaries arrested by TPD

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man was arrested Wednesday by the Topeka Police Department on charges related to multiple burglaries. According to the TPD, officers were sent to the 900 block of S. Kansas on March 21, 2022 after multiple burglaries were discovered. A follow-up investigation led to the development of a suspect who was taken […]
TOPEKA, KS
NewsChannel 36

Elmira pair arrested in connection to multiple burglaries across Chemung County

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Two people from Elmira were arrested early Friday morning in connection to a string of burglaries across Chemung County. According to the Chemung County Sheriff's Office, Eric Cota and Kimberly Deprimo were arrested. Cota charged with burglary, and Deprimo was charged with criminal possession of stolen property. The pair was arrested after investigators with the Sheriff's Office and the Elmira Police Department executed a seach warrant, and found items from recent burglaries at home on Moore Street in Elmira.
ELMIRA, NY
13 WHAM

Two accused of robbing Avon store, injuring clerk

Livingston County, N.Y. — An Avon man and Brighton man are facing charges, accused of robbing a Lakeville Road business and injuring a clerk. Livingston County Sheriff's deputies responded for an alarm at the store around 3:30 p.m. Monday. They say a man approached the counter and hit the clerk in the face while stealing an item. He then took off on foot. The clerk was treated for a facial cut.
AVON, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva Woman Tries to Pepper Spray Victim

A Geneva woman faces felony charges after a pepper spray incident. Geneva Police report the arrest of Ebone Waller on assault and weapons charges after she allegedly attempted to pepper spray an unnamed victim. Waller was taken to the Ontario County Jail for arraignment. Get the top stories on your...
GENEVA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sodus, NY
City
Wayne, NY
Sodus, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Wayne County, NY
Wayne County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rose, NY
FL Radio Group

Troopers Raid Steuben County Home, Drugs & Guns Found

A Friday raid by state police in Steuben County has led to the arrest of three people on drug and weapons charges. Troopers say they raided a home in the Town of Howard and found approximately 50lbs of processed marijuana, 134 pot plants, 1/2oz of meth, and drug paraphernalia. As for weapons, a handgun and a sawed-off shotgun were found.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Burglary#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
News 12

Bronx mom says son was assaulted by paraprofessional on school bus

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Oxygen

Man Arrested After Girlfriend Found Dead On Balcony Nearly 8 Months After Her Disappearance

An Ohio man is under arrest after the body of a woman who disappeared last summer was found on a balcony in suburban Cleveland. Authorities arrested Bennie Washington, 39, for the murder of his girlfriend, Audreona Barnes Saturday, according to Cleveland.com. Police say a housecleaner found Barnes’ body at Washington’s former Warrensville Heights apartment on Thursday, following Washington’s March 11 eviction.
PUBLIC SAFETY
13 WHAM

Man arrested for setting car on fire at Wegmans in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester police have arrested a man suspected of arson. Just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 12 an officer reported a car fire on East Avenue adjacent to the Wegmans parking lot. The Rochester Fire Department arrived and found the car engulfed in flames. After investigating...
ROCHESTER, NY
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WETM 18 News

Employee arrested for stealing $11k from Adult Outlet

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing over $11,000 from her former employer. Tonya Jewell, 40, was arrested by State Police in Bath on April 6. An initial report of the theft was received by police on March 22. During the investigation, it was found that Jewell had allegedly pocketed […]
BATH, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester police investigate Dewey Avenue shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized Thursday evening, after a shooting on Dewey Avenue. According to police, officers were called to Dewey Avenue near Alameda Street around 8:45 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Investigators did not find anything there, but did eventually discover a scene between Birr Street and Bryan […]
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy