The Eugene School Board set a new timeline and job profile for finding the new permanent superintendent last Wednesday, putting the tentative hire date at the end of April. These latest steps came after consultants from the superintendent search firm recently told the board, who was experiencing public conflict in the past few months, they would have to reconcile and find a way to work effectively through their differences. The strife could affect getting candidates, they said, and the hiring timeline would likely have to adjust because of it.

EUGENE, OR ・ 29 DAYS AGO